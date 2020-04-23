Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban Upgrade to Pan-European Beverly Hills Villa

Newly retired snow skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn and professional ice hockey defenseman P.K. Subban have cemented their recent engagement — she proposed to him last year — with a substantial upgrade to their L.A. home base with the $6.75 million purchase of a hilltop villa in L.A.’s fancy-pants Beverly Hills Post Office area. (For the uninitiated: the BHPO sprawls across a huge area in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks with a coveted 90210 zip code but with less desirable Los Angeles city services.) Originally set out for sale in the fall of 2018 with a rose-tinted price tag of almost $7.6 million, the freshly refreshed property was offered as a fully furnished, turnkey residence.

The house was built in the 1950s but radically refurbished in recent years, according to marketing materials, by KNA Design and, as was noted by the L.A. Times, who first caught wind of the sale, JR Builders. The pan-European villa, which oozes with an approachable, contemporary glamour, sits behind gates on a high rise of more than half an acre with four bedrooms and six bathrooms in close to 5,600 square feet. Dominated by a grand, portico-style porch formed by a row of massive, gleaming white square columns, the single-level sprawler is equipped with a comprehensive smart home system and protected by a state-of-the-art security apparatus complete with high-definition cameras. There’s also a high-tech water filtration system and a Tesla charging station in the three-car garage.

Inside, a skylight topped and column enhanced foyer with ashy-brown wood floors leads to formal living and dining rooms, the former anchored by a minimalist carved stone fireplace and plenty large enough to comfortably accommodate a gleaming grand piano, and the latter with a humongous, 12-pane window that looks into a verdant courtyard garden. The sleek, high-end kitchen has not just one but two large work islands under a skylight that ensures natural light all day long, while the adjacent family room, complete with entertainer’s wet bar, spills out to the backyard through a wide bank of French doors. Three ample guest bedrooms are complimented by a master retreat replete with a fireplace, two lavishly fitted walk-in closets and —the key to a happy marriage according to many with the means to have them —two decadently appointed bathrooms.

The back of the house opens to roomy poolside dining and lounging terraces that give way to a flat, grassy yard with a de rigueur built-in grill and four towering palm trees at the four corners of the rectangular swimming pool.

The property was listed with Mia Trudeau at Hilton & Hyland. Vonn and Subban were repped in the transaction by The Donaty Group’s Jill Donaty, who also holds the listing for Vonn’s Sherman Oaks home.

Besides being one of the world’s winningest alpine ski racers, Vonn has over the last few years become a bit of a property gossip column regular. In 2017 she ponied up $2.6 million for a 4,000-square-foot contemporary in Sherman Oaks, Calif., that was put up for sale last month at just under $3 million. And, in 2018, while competing at the Olympics in Pyengchang, she sold a 4,000-square-foot ultra-contemporary in West Hollywood, Calif., for $3.65 million, just a small bit more than the $3.55 million she paid for the property about two years earlier.

Vonn’s holdings are not, however, relegated only to southern California. In 2014, the 2010 Olympic gold medalist paid $3.85 million for a 7,000-square-foot, rustic-luxe mountain house in Vail, Colo., that’s now priced at $5.2 million after it first popped up for sale last year amid an avalanche of publicity at $6 million. And, if they haven’t already, and despite their fancy new digs in L.A., Vonn and Subban are expected to set down some real estate roots on the East Coast, where he plays for the New Jersey Devils.