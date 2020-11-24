LA Galaxy’s Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Scores Snazzy Modern Farmhouse

Soccer superstar Javier Hernández Balcázar, better-known to fans by his “Chicharito” nickname, has scored a stylish goal with the $5.6 million acquisition of an all-new Los Angeles mansion. Built this year by a local developer, the coal-colored modern farmhouse lies in the family-friendly Beverlywood neighborhood and offers six bedrooms and 6.5 baths in more than 6,500 square feet of sophisticated living space.

Inside, the entrance hallway spans the full length of the house and offers wide-plank hardwood floors juxtaposed against creamy white walls. Immediately to the left of the front door is a fireplace-equipped living room that connects to a formal dining room, which can easily accommodate the host and 11 dinner guests. Far more stylish, however, is the family room — with its giant Fleetwood sliding glass door opening to the backyard, and a stunning custom floor-to-ceiling built-in bookcase that spans one entire wall.

The so-called “kosher kitchen” also bucks current design trends, eschewing the typical ice-white slab of marble or quartzite for a warmer, earth-toned monochrome color scheme. Amenities include an eat-in breakfast bar and the expected full array of designer stainless appliances, plus a separate pantry and breakfast area.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a sitting area, walls of glass leading to a private patio, and a huge fireplace with a black marble mantle. There’s also a spa-style bath decked out in slabs of marble, walk-in closet, and four additional upstairs family bedrooms, plus ensuite maid’s quarters downstairs.

The quarter-acre lot, large for the neighborhood, is completely flat and well-appointed with a sparkling pool/spa combo and detached poolhouse with an attached trellis and outdoor fireplace. Large swaths of grassy lawn provide ample romping space for children or Fido, and there’s an attached two-car garage out front.

Hernandez, a native Mexican now in his early 30s, has been playing professional soccer for his entire adulthood, first with local team C.D. Guadalajara and then with Manchester United, where he was eventually loaned to Real Madrid. Today, the top striker — who is Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer — plays for the LA Galaxy, where he’s currently the highest-paid player in the league. On the personal front, he recently celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with Aussie model and travel influencer Sarah Kohan.

Meir Kroll of The Agency held the listing; James Harris and David Parnes, also of The Agency, repped the buyer.