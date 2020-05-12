L.A. Angel Justin Upton Lands Orange County Home

Just before L.A. Angel’s outfielder Justin Upton sold a gigantic contemporary mansion in Arizona last month to fellow professional baseball player David Price — more on that in in a minute, property records (and Realtor.com) show he splashed out a tetch more than $4.7 million for a substantially smaller home in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Orange County’s ritzy Newport Beach community.

Built in 2015, the casually upscale home — let’s call it a Caribbean-inspired modern farmhouse — offers five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in a mite more than 5,600 square feet. Bespoke finishes include imported floorboards reclaimed from a 125-year-old barn and 3” solid oak treads on the eye-catching, steel-and-glass floating staircase that serves as the centerpiece and central traffic exchange of the three-story home. Unsurprisingly, the family-sized home also has snazzy bevy of high-tech accouterment that includes a comprehensive lighting system and two integrated sound systems.

The entrance gallery steps down to open plan living areas where vast expanses of glass sliders allow for an effortless transition to the courtyard-style backyard. Rustic wood doors in the not-so-formal formal living area slide open to a study/office, and the kitchen, evocative of an old-fashioned farmhouse with an apron sink and barn-door inspired cabinet details, is fully up-to-date with top-grade appliances and a combination of butcher block and lava stone countertops. The kitchen is open to a spacious dining area and family room under a vaulted exposed wood ceiling with a raised hearth fireplace set into a wall of pale, rough cut stone.

Guest bedrooms, one of which is dominated by a huge, rough-cut stone fireplace, are all en suite, and the master retreat offers a sitting area with fireplace, a fitted walk-in closet and an elegant, spa-style marble bathroom. A subterranean level finished to the same exacting and expensive standards as the rest of the house includes a glass-enclosed wine cellar, a media lounge with surround sound and a small kitchen complete with a beer froster and popcorn maker. Back upstairs, the living room and family rooms flow out to a not particularly large and mostly decked, courtyard-style yard that’s cleverly arranged to include ample dining and lounging areas around fire pit, a built-in grill and a wee patch of lawn.

The property was listed with Art Heckman and Dean Lueck of Compass; Upton was repped by Celeste Gilles at Villa Real Estate.

As mentioned, the former Arizona Diamondback (2007-2012) sold a pristine, 14,000-plus-square-foot, industrial-inspired contemporary mansion with panoramic mountain views in posh Paradise Valley, Ariz., last month for $9.5 million to L.A. Dodger’s pitcher David Price. Completed in 2013and located about 10 miles from Chase Field, the sprawling home, offers five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a plush home theater and a swimming pool surrounded by lush lawns.