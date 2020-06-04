Jordan Clarkson Passes Woodland Hills Home to NBA Star Thomas Bryant

Former Laker Jordan Clarkson has bounced out of his spacious San Fernando Valley home, located in the prototypically suburban Woodland Hills neighborhood, with a $3.25 million check. And records reveal the buyer is a fellow baller: the Washington Wizards’ Thomas Bryant.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Cape Cod-influenced home spans about 5,800-square-feet of living space and sits on nearly a half-acre of land. The two-story abode was newly constructed back in 2018 when Clarkson first snapped the property up for about $3.2 million. Somewhat ironically, Clarkson purchased the lot after he was traded from the Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers and initially put it on the market in 2019 for $3.35 million, when he was traded again to the Utah Jazz.

Naturally, the luxury property has all the bells and whistles you’d expect a pro-athlete on a multimillion dollar contract to desire. There’s a saltwater pool, spa, outdoor cabana and firepit bordered by overhanging trees and an ivy-covered brick wall, ideal for cook-outs and afterparties.

7-foot-tall athletes usually have the appetite of a single small village, so the chef’s kitchen and butler’s pantry are obvious highlights of the home. There are not one but two kitchen center islands with blue/grey cabinetry and white quartz counters — a must-have for mammoth food prep sessions when extended family members and fellow ballers pop over. An integral double door refrigerator and double gas range are also a part of the luxury appliance package.

Wide-plank hardwood flooring flows throughout the home. The sitting room features a fire place and wood plank accent wall. Wainscoting, crown molding and ceiling beams add a sophisticated, upscale feel. In addition to a home theater with tiered seating, the first floor sports a bedroom suite and backyard access. Stairs to the second floor lead to an upstairs sitting area, where there are French doors opening out to a balcony.

The upper level also contains four bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and ensuite baths. The master bath epitomizes suburban luxury, containing a spacious marble shower, porcelain floors and freestanding tub. The bedroom itself has hardwood flooring and a cathedral ceiling, along with French doors that open to a balcony facing the back garden, ideal for dressing-gown lounging before heading off to practice.

Zeev Perez of Keller Williams held the listing; Leon Chernyavsky of Empire Estates Group repped Bryant.