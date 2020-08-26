Jordan Clarkson Bounces Into Sherman Oaks Mansion

After selling his Woodland Hills starter house to fellow baller Thomas Bryant earlier this summer, former Laker Jordan Clarkson — now shooting and guarding for the Utah Jazz — has opted to retain a residential outpost in Los Angeles. Records reveal the 6’4″ 28-year-old has significantly upgraded his circumstances, having paid $5.75 million for a walled and gated estate in Sherman Oaks.

Built new last year, the 8,000 sq. ft. modern farmhouse packs in six bedrooms and eight baths, plus custom amenities like a private office, movie theater, and fireplace-equipped living room. There’s also a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless Wolf and SubZero appliances, plus a butler’s pantry; the kitchen opens to family equipped with pocket sliding doors and floor-to-ceiling book-matched quartz slabs for dramatic effect. The family room is bisected from the formal dining room by a shimmery, see-through wine closet.

Up a sculptural “floating” staircase lies a loft-like living area, and other home amenities include a study, gym, and a detached poolhouse in the backyard. There are two separate master suites, each outfitted with lavish ensuite baths and walk-in closets.

Set on a flat half-acre of land, the fully landscaped estate includes a massive motorcourt that can easily accommodate a dozen vehicles. Around back, a negative-edge plunge pool offers an inset spa and views over the grassy yard. And tucked into a far corner of the property is one of the best features of all — a half-court basketball court for quarantine-style practice.

Besides this new Sherman Oaks home court, Clarkson continues to maintain a large house in his native Schertz, Texas, with nearly 5,000 square feet of living space and five bedrooms.

Avi Barazani of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Zeev Perez of Keller Williams repped Clarkson.