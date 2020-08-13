Jenson Buttons Races Out of Bel Air Mansion

Not even a year ago, dashing 38-year-old retired Formula One race car driver Jenson Button, engaged about two years ago to former Playboy model Brittny Ward, ponied up $8.7 million for a not-yet-completed mansion on leafy, little-known canyon cul-de-sac just north of L.A.’s fearsomely upper-crust Bel-Air Country Club. Now completed and dressed up in high style, the family-sized mansion is back up for sale at $10.5 million.

Bookended by prominent, street-facing two-car garages, the roughly 8,000-square-foot mansion’s fairly innocuous exterior and traditional layout, built by AMG Capital, belie charismatic, sumptuously appointed interiors worked over by the color- and glam-favoring L.A.-based firm Black Lacquer Design. According to listings held by Cindy Ambuehl at Compass, the six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms include an expansive master suite complete with sitting room, minimalist black marble fireplace, a private terrace and a decadently tiled bathroom with a nature-lover’s view of the planted hillside behind the house.

Chic ebony floorboards run throughout the house, from the center hall entry in to formal living and dining rooms, the former emblazoned with a neon word sculpture and equipped with a dazzling professional bar, and the latter dominated by a climate-controlled wine storage and display case behind a huge sheet of glass. More casual but still sophisticated family spaces include a giant kitchen with not just one but two islands and all the culinary accouterment a professional or amateur chef would ever need. A separate, sunny breakfast room is wrapped in bubble-gum pink woodwork and the family room is anchored by a boldly striated onyx fireplace. Classy, Parisian-style steel-trimmed glass doors open the room the backyard. Other notable amenities include a professional home theater with stadium seating and a second-floor den with built-in entertainment unit.

Carved out of a steep incline, the flat and grassy backyard has all the necessities of a dedicated al fresco entertainer. A dining loggia runs alongside a trendy zero-edge swimming pool and spa, and an outdoor kitchen and bar area is a natural complement to a fire pit partly surrounded by comfortably cushioned built-in banquettes.

This is not the first multi-million-dollar house in Los Angeles the British racecar driver, who now competes in the Japanese Super GT Series, has bought and quickly sold. In 2017 he plunked down $6.1 million for a then recently renovated five-bedroom and seven-bathroom Cape Cod-style home he sold about two years later, in early 2019, for $6.2 million.