French Soccer Star Paul Pogba Picks Up Miami Condo

Miami seems to be the go-to location for Manchester United soccer stars, both past and present. The latest United player to buy a condo in the party town is French World Cup winner Paul Pogba, who is joining former United legend David Beckham at Zaha Hadid’s futuristic Miami condo complex.

Much has been made of of the 62-floor One Thousand Museum, with its phalanx of high-end amenities and design features like its curved terraces and unique sculptural common spaces like the Sky Lounge. Residents also additionally have access to a wellness center and spa with relaxation pods, an indoor lap pool and a private beach club. And not only does the building have a private helipad on the rooftop, the tower also has access to its own private airport — a unique amenity among Miami condos.

Details and price of the specific unit Pogba purchased have not been disclosed, but the development team at One Thousand Museum noted that the building “is truly like nothing else on the market, and has continued to attract high-profile clientele due to its striking design, unmatched level of safety and security, lifestyle offerings and location in Miami’s epicenter.”

The 27-year old superstar, who was sidelined for much of last season due to an injury, has a variety of lucrative sponsorship deals, including with Adidas, that afford him his luxurious lifestyle. The UK’s Sun newspaper reported that the central midfielder enjoys flying from continent to continent on a private jet and owns several high-end sports cars, along with a $3.5 million mansion just outside of Manchester.

Another United player rumored to be courted by Beckham, Alexis Sanchez, also recently purchased a condo in Miami — this one at the snazzy Ritz-Carlton Residences in nearby Sunny Isles Beach, the same neighborhood where Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi recently splashed out $5 million for a luxury condo at the snazzy Porsche Design Tower.

Is a Miami soccer revolution in the offing? Quite possibly. Stay tuned.

