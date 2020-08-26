Former NFL Tight End Tony Gonzales Lists Beverly Hills Mansion

Former professional tight end and Fox Sports analyst Tony Gonzalez, who played in the NFL from 1998 to 2013, spent four years custom-building a recently completed mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., that he’s tossed on the market at nearly $30 million.

Considered one of the finest tight ends to ever take the field, Gonzalez first played for the Kansas City Chiefs as a first-round draft pick and wrapped up his illustrious career with the Atlanta Falcons. The 6’5” player’s legacy was cemented last year (2019) when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he is perhaps better known in certain tongue-wagging tabloid-centric circles as the father of the now-18-year-old eldest child of Lauren Sanchez, newly minted ex-wife of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment founding partner Patrick Whitesell and the mistress-turned-current-girlfriend of the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos. (Gonzales has been coupled with October Gonzales for about a dozen years and they have three children together.)

Gonzalez purchased the property in early 2016 for $7.1 million, and, according to marketing materials from the time of the sale, the price reflected the value of the land. And, sure enough, the down-on-her-heels Beaver Cleaver-worthy eyebrow Colonial that stood on the property since the late 1950s was razed to make way for a much more grandiosely proportioned, no-expense-spared mansion designed by high-end residential architect Philip Vertoch in conjunction with Lada Webster’s Orange County-based interior design firm squarefoot.

Completed in late 2019 and described in listings held by Bob Hurwitz at Hurwitz James Company as a Georgian Traditional, the estate contains a total of seven bedrooms and eight full and four half bathrooms in nearly 13,000 square feet. There are also four fireplaces and an elevator that services all three floors, including the subterranean parking garage that will securely hold up to eight cars. Somewhat unusually, the property is being offered as a fully furnished, turn-key situation. All that’s necessary for the next homeowner is to direct their staff to stock the kitchen with their favorite foods, unpack their designer duds and, voilà, instant home.

Prominently sited on almost one-third-of-an-acre along on a pretty, tree-lined street with 100 feet of street frontage, the house sits behind a vine-covered wall and secured entry gates that slide open to a horseshoe driveway. Not that anyone walks in L.A., but the all-but brand-new mansion is a short stroll to a plethora of dining, shopping and entertainment options, including members-only Soho House and David Arquette’s decadent, vaudeville inspired nightclub Bootsy Bellows, which is named after his mother, a burlesque dancer and pin-up model, and where a dollop of shoestring fries runs eight bucks and the premium bottle-service package costs a hefty fifty grand. But we digress….

What marketing materials call “an elegantly realized open floor plan” includes a downright cavernous central foyer sure to impress guests with its grand staircase and 24-foot-high ceiling, as well as a formal dining room festooned with vaguely 1970s hand-painted wallpaper and a couple of conspicuously glitzy brass and crystal chandeliers that look straight out of the 1980s. Just inside the front door, a dark-walled study features a full wall of built-in bookshelves and a massive, minimalist fireplace sheathed in slate-grey stone tiles while a pub room plenty large enough for a baby grand piano is highlighted by lighted wine storage cabinets behind the full bar and a fireplace set in to a chiseled limestone wall.

Outfitted for a chef with every high-brow culinary bell-and-whistle money can buy, the kitchen was also designed for relaxed family living with a snack bar integrated into a huge, doublewide center island. The adjoining casual dining space flows into the family room, where a TV-surmounted fireplace stands between built-in bookshelves and a vast expanse of windows disappear into the walls to allow for a seamless transition to the backyard.

A handful of ample en suite guest bedrooms are joined on the upper level by the airy master suite, which offers a sitting area with yet another minimalist fireplace. French doors to a slim terrace with a view over the manicured backyard. There are extensive closets and, of course, a gigantic bathroom with a marble-lined shower and a night-time view of the neon lights at the western end of the Sunset Strip.

A long and deep loggia for relaxed al fresco dining and lounging runs along the backside of the house, with a water feature at one end and a poolside outdoor kitchen at the other. Defined by vast banks of glass sliders that vanish into the wall, a spacious pool house contains a bar/kitchenette, a bathroom and a mirror-walled fitness room easily converted to a deluxe guest bedroom. Beyond the swimming pool and spa, a lighted tennis court is backed by a wall of tall trees and the Sunset Strip skyline.

Gonzalez previously owned a not-quite-7,500-square-foot Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean in an exclusive gated community in Huntington Beach. Tax records show Gonzalez purchased the five-bedroom and nine-bathroom luxury home in 2007 for almost $5 million and sold it in 2015 for $6.3 million.