Falcons Star Todd Gurley Buys Taylor Lautner’s Chatsworth Mansion

Out in the far-flung Chatsworth neighborhood of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, a lumbering estate long owned by “Twilight” actor Taylor Lautner has quietly changed hands for nearly $4.2 million, big money for the area. Records reveal the buyer is professional football star Todd Gurley, the running back currently signed to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons but probably still best-known for his multi-season stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

Originally built in 1990 and located in a guard-gated community filled with large estates, the multi-winged mansion sits on a corner lot of two flat acres and sports a history of celebrity ownership. In 2005, it was acquired for $2.2 million by former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, who had the wildly-styled house upgraded with a variety of custom amenities during his ownership.

Unfortunately for Wiley, records show the 10,000+ sq. ft. mansion fell into foreclosure during the 2008/2009 economic recession and was eventually repossessed by a lender. That financial institution subsequently flipped the high-maintenance property in 2012 to Lautner for a bargain-basement $1.86 million, although the former teenage heartthrob’s purchase wasn’t widely reported at the time.

On the surface, it appears Lautner more than doubled his investment during the recent transfer to Gurley, although recent aerial shots of the estate show the actor gave it, at the very least, a thorough exterior refresh with new paint, new landscaping and a large new lagoon-style swimming pool with a poolside bar and fancy grotto area.

Because the most recent transfer went down off-market, the ultra-contemporary home’s current interior configuration remains a mystery. But tax records and dated marketing materials show the supersized spread has two gated entrances, two substantial motorcourt that can accommodate dozens of vehicles, two koi ponds, a sports court and 7-car garage, above which lie separate guest quarters.

Inside, the starkly austere abode offers an enormous but decoratively dated kitchen with a semicircular island and butler’s pantry, plus a slew of high-end Thermador and Gaggenau appliances that were installed during Wiley’s ownership. The warehouse-sized master suite includes a bedroom with fireplace and wall-to-wall carpeting, plus a walk-in closet and bathroom containing a whirlpool tub and party-ready shower with no fewer than 13 showerheads and space for just as many guests.

It’s unclear where Lautner, who was once ranked Hollywood’s highest paid teenage actor but hasn’t starred in a movie since 2016’s long-forgotten “Run the Tide,” is moving. Before buying the new Gurley mansion, he famously lived with his parents at a modest home in nearby Valencia, Calif., but records show that house was also recently sold — less than a week before the Chatsworth estate was unloaded — for $665,000.