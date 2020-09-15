Elin Nordegren Scores a Hole In One on Palm Beach Sale

Elin Nordegren, Swedish-born former model and ex-wife of philandering golf legend Tiger Woods, has been trying to offload her massive Palm Beach, Fla., estate since early 2018. She has finally succeeded, selling the oceanfront estate in a gargantuan deal valued at a little over $28.46 million. Nordegren purchased the property in 2011 for $12.25 million, so she earned herself a substantial fortune with the sale.

Sited on a lush and roomy 1.46-acre oceanfront lot dotted with a multitude of palm trees, the 23,176-square-foot Caribbean plantation-style mansion sits at the end of a long, gated driveway and is aptly described in marketing materials as “resort-like.” The exterior of the home is completely white, save for its gray shingled roof and black decorative window shutters, and encompasses multiple wings under a gabled roofline that gives the residence a familiar yet regal appearance. A double staircase leads up from the parking-lot-sized motor court to the mansion’s French-doored front entrance. Inside, blonde hardwood flooring, beamed tongue-and-groove ceilings, scads of recessed lighting, bright white walls and a flowing open floor plan define the ritzy yet relaxed interiors.

Formal living and dining spaces are combined in to a single and airy, ocean-facing room. The lounge area is centered around a traditional fireplace surmounted by a flat-screen TV, while the dining area is marked by a set of hanging lantern chandeliers. Oodles of beautiful Floridian sunshine stream in through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that vanish into the walls for a seamless integration with the outdoor living spaces. The colossal family kitchen has not just one but two giant Carrera marble-topped islands, and for large soirees and catered affairs there’s also an expensively equipped and sleekly utilitarian catering kitchen as well as an enviously large wine cellar festooned, of course, with a chandelier. Located just off the kitchen, a monochromatic home office is painted a somber shade of gray with furnishings to match.

Upstairs, the master suite is characterized by giant picture windows that frame mesmerizing vistas of the aquamarine waters and white sands of the beach. There’s also a sitting area and fireplace, which likely doesn’t get a lot of action in Florida’s tropical climate. The walls of the bedroom are all elegantly coffered and wooden beams trace the outline of the ceiling’s gabled structure. With enough elbow room to throw a small dinner party, the master bathroom is truly five-star resort-worthy and boasts a steam shower and a swimming pool-sized soaking tub perched between a series of windows that overlook the ocean. The bathroom also has a fireplace, an interesting, furry-looking chandelier and a dedicated spot for the lady of the house to put on her face.

The estate’s flat and grassy grounds include a humongous rectangular swimming pool and adjoining spa, along with a couple of oversized pool cabanas to lounge around in. There’s also direct access to the beach and ocean but if getting wet is not really one’s thing, there’s also a generously-sized exercise room and a plush private movie theater.

The listing was held by Todd Peter and Cristina Condon of Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was also represented by Peter.