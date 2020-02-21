Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Drop $20 Million on Hidden Hills Mega-Manse

Though they spent a fortune in 2018 on a big, brand-new mansion in the affluent foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., word on the celebrity real estate street is Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have already substantially upgraded their residential circumstances with the roughly $20 million off-market purchase of a brand-new mega-mansion in the guard-gated and celeb-packed Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s far western suburbs.

Since the property was never listed on the open market, details are somewhat slim. However, unearthed digital marketing materials show the three-story mansion, a stone-accented contemporary take on a stately traditional, carried an A-lister only price tag of nearly $23 million and measures in at a whopping 22,000+ square feet spread over three floors. There are a total of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the multi-winged manse. Other creature comforts include a double-height rotunda entry with a spiral staircase, a state-of-the-art home theater, a wine storage and tasting room and a fitness suite with spa and sauna. The hilltop property also includes zero-edge swimming pool, a poolside cabana for al fresco entertaining and a turntable-equipped 12-car garage.

Digital digging indicates the property was listed with Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group at Compass, while the Union-Wades were repped in the transaction by Adam Rosenfeld, also at Compass.

Popular on Variety

Hidden Hills has long and famously attracted high-profile buyers looking for a luxuriously quiet life. Past and present homeowners in the family-friendly and equestrian-oriented neighborhood include several members of the Kardashian clan, John Stamos, Jennifer Lopez, Matt LeBlanc, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Denise Richards, LeeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson — they bought their mansion from Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and cosmetics tycoon Jeffree Star, who recently shelled out $14.6 million for an opulent mansion of more than 25,000 square feet.

For now, at least, the “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.’s Finest” star, who was controversially dismissed last year after a single season as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” and the 12-time NBA All-Star superstar continue to own the approximately 8,600-square-foot Mediterranean villa in Sherman Oaks they picked up not quite two years ago for nearly $6 million. They also own a close to 12,000-square-foot Spanish-inspired waterfront mansion along a coveted road in Miami Beach, Fla., that Wade acquired in 2010 for close to $10.7 million and now has on the market at $29 million after it first popped up for sale last year at $32.5 million. The six-bedroom and 11-bathroom spread spans about one gated and landscaped acre and includes a waterside swimming pool and private dock, a hair salon and, unsurprisingly, a half-court basketball court in the front yard.