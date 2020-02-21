×

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Drop $20 Million on Hidden Hills Mega-Manse

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
dwayne-wade-house-4
4 View Gallery
Location:
Hidden Hills, Calif.
Price:
(approx.) $20 million
Size:
(approx.) 22,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Though they spent a fortune in 2018 on a big, brand-new mansion in the affluent foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., word on the celebrity real estate street is Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have already substantially upgraded their residential circumstances with the roughly $20 million off-market purchase of a brand-new mega-mansion in the guard-gated and celeb-packed Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s far western suburbs.

Since the property was never listed on the open market, details are somewhat slim. However, unearthed digital marketing materials show the three-story mansion, a stone-accented contemporary take on a stately traditional, carried an A-lister only price tag of nearly $23 million and measures in at a whopping 22,000+ square feet spread over three floors. There are a total of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the multi-winged manse. Other creature comforts include a double-height rotunda entry with a spiral staircase, a state-of-the-art home theater, a wine storage and tasting room and a fitness suite with spa and sauna. The hilltop property also includes zero-edge swimming pool, a poolside cabana for al fresco entertaining and a turntable-equipped 12-car garage.

Digital digging indicates the property was listed with Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group at Compass, while the Union-Wades were repped in the transaction by Adam Rosenfeld, also at Compass.

Popular on Variety

Hidden Hills has long and famously attracted high-profile buyers looking for a luxuriously quiet life. Past and present homeowners in the family-friendly and equestrian-oriented neighborhood include several members of the Kardashian clan, John Stamos, Jennifer Lopez, Matt LeBlanc, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Denise Richards, LeeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson — they bought their mansion from Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and cosmetics tycoon Jeffree Star, who recently shelled out $14.6 million for an opulent mansion of more than 25,000 square feet.

For now, at least, the “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.’s Finest” star, who was controversially dismissed last year after a single season as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” and the 12-time NBA All-Star superstar continue to own the approximately 8,600-square-foot Mediterranean villa in Sherman Oaks they picked up not quite two years ago for nearly $6 million. They also own a close to 12,000-square-foot Spanish-inspired waterfront mansion along a coveted road in Miami Beach, Fla., that Wade acquired in 2010 for close to $10.7 million and now has on the market at $29 million after it first popped up for sale last year at $32.5 million. The six-bedroom and 11-bathroom spread spans about one gated and landscaped acre and includes a waterside swimming pool and private dock, a hair salon and, unsurprisingly, a half-court basketball court in the front yard.

More Dirt

  • Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union Spend $20

    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Drop $20 Million on Hidden Hills Mega-Manse

    Though they spent a fortune in 2018 on a big, brand-new mansion in the affluent foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., word on the celebrity real estate street is Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have already substantially upgraded their residential circumstances with the roughly $20 million off-market purchase of a brand-new mega-mansion in the guard-gated and [...]

  • Kaley Cuoco House Hidden Hills

    Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Buy $12 Million Hidden Hills Estate

    Although they’ve been married for nearly two years, “The Big Bang Theory” alum Kaley Cuoco and billionaire heir Karl Cook still do not live together. (“We have an unconventional marriage,” Cuoco’s previously noted.) But that unusual setup looks like it has changed, or soon will, because the pair have jointly purchased their very first family [...]

  • Zaha Hadid Buildings Architect

    Zaha Hadid's Lasting Legacy on the International Architecture Community

    When a building designed by Zaha Hadid takes shape in your city, you might think for a second you’ve time-traveled 100 years into the future. But don’t worry. Marty McFly and his DeLorean won’t be waiting outside your front door. Four years after her death from a heart attack at 65, the innovative Iraqi British [...]

  • Adam Pritzker House Los Angeles

    Adam Pritzker Downsizes to $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Villa

    Though he’s still struggling to unload his Beverly Hills “starter” home — a lovely 1920s Spanish estate that’s lingered on and off the market for over two years — youthful entrepreneur Adam Pritzker has already moved on to greener pastures, quietly purchasing a slightly smaller villa on a good street elsewhere in the Beverly Hills Flats [...]

  • Joachim Ronning House

    Joachim Rønning and Amanda Hearst Buy L.A.’s World-Famous Wolff Residence

    Maverick architect John Lautner’s Wolff Residence, a world-famous architectural tour-de-force dramatically cleaved to an almost vertical hillside above L.A.’s Sunset Strip, was sold last week for $5.9 million. Someone in a position to know first whispered and tax records confirm the new owners are recently wed Norwegian film director Joachim Rønning — he helmed the [...]

  • Meg Ryan House

    Meg Ryan Scoops Up Stylish Montecito Estate

    A chirpy birdie recently got in touch to let the proverbial cat out of the bag, and property records do indeed now suggest, that New York City-based film star Meg Ryan has put down some serious West Coast real estate roots with the slightly more than $5 million purchase of a newly rehabbed residence sequestered [...]

  • Calvin Harris House Los Angeles

    Calvin Harris Finally Unloads Zen-Inspired Sunset Strip Mansion

    More than four years after he first put the property up for sale, wildly successful Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has finally succeeded in unloading his sleek L.A. compound. Tucked into the lower Hollywood Hills just above the iconic Sunset Strip, the “zen-inspired” oasis features a 4,100 sq. ft. main house, a two-story detached guesthouse, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad