Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Scores $7.6 Million Encino Mansion

Fresh off a historic Dodgers world series win — their first in 32 years — Mookie Betts is celebrating as only the rich and/or famous can do, with the purchase of a lavish mansion. The five-time Gold Glove winner batted out $7.6 million for his house, located in the celebrity-favored San Fernando Valley community of Encino.

It could be coincidence, but records reveal the seller of Betts’ new home is also a famous professional sports figure. In August 2018, former NFL coach Chip Kelly — now head coach of the UCLA Bruins — and his wife Jill Cohen paid $7 million for the then-brand-new structure, which was built and sold by a local developer. Barely two years later, the couple flipped it to Betts at a $600,000 profit — all before taxes, holding costs, and any hefty realtor fees are factored into the equation.

The estate sits on a prime Encino street just a few doors down from the $6.5 million home of Tristan Thompson, and is naturally walled and gated for privacy. Guests will be impressed by the large motorcourt and the two front-facing garages, which flank a double-door entryway.

Because the .57-acre lot is quite long and narrow, the mansion itself is likewise notably long and narrow, stretching way back to swallow 9 bedrooms and 10 baths within its nearly 9,300 square feet of living space. Though described in dated listing materials as a “Cape Cod,” the house visually cleaves more toward the ever-popular modern farmhouse style, with white oak hardwood floors, whitewashed walls, and plenty of natural light filtering in through oversized windows.

A double-height foyer features a curved staircase and abundant wainscoting that continues into the living and dining room combo. Beyond those formal rooms is a more casual den that opens to the marble-slathered, all-white kitchen, replete with top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero appliances. A roomy breakfast nook can seat eight and stares into the grassy backyard via four matching windows. Also on the main floor are maid’s quarters, a home theater, a gym with its own sauna, and a temperature-controlled walk-in wine closet.

Upstairs are at least five guest bedrooms, all of them with ensuite bathrooms. And tucked away in its own wing, the master suite boasts a fireplace, sitting area, marble-lined bathroom, and a private patio with views over the property’s entire grounds.

Back downstairs, a wall of glass in the den slides open to backyard, which is tricked out resort-style with a pool that offers an inset spa and a separate inset “conversation island” with a firepit. There’s also a covered poolside cabana with a flatscreen TV, an outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ, and plenty of patio space for both sunbathing and al fresco entertaining. A grassy lawn leads to the far rear of the estate, where there’s a full-size sports court for at-home training.

Betts, who was born and raised in the Nashville, Tennessee area and is reportedly a distant cousin of Meghan Markle, spent six years with the Boston Red Sox before signing a $365 million contract extension with the Dodgers in 2020. On the personal front, the 28-year-old and his longtime partner Brianna Hammonds have been coupled since high school and are parents of a young daughter.