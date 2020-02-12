DeAndre Jordan Lists Malibu Manse at Small Loss

NBA star DeAndre Jordan, who played for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2008-18, has hoisted his lavish mansion in the ritzy foothills above Malibu’s picturesque Paradise Cove on the market at a pinch less than $10 million. Unfortunately for the 6’11” center — who signed a four-year, $40 million contract last year with the Brooklyn Nets — the asking price for the 3.5-acre estate is a small amount under the $10 million he paid for it not even two years ago.

Sequestered behind imposing wooden gates and listed with Joe Tourtelot at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, the Tuscan-inspired villa contains half a dozen bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms between the nearly 9,000-square-foot, three-story main residence and detached guest suite.

Fancifully finished with polished, Italian travertine floor tiles, several intricately carved stone fireplaces and a mix of granite and onyx, the mansion offers spacious formal entertaining spaces with coffered ceilings. Common areas include a gourmet, eat-in kitchen that flows easily into a family room with baronial fireplace and thick wood beams on the vaulted ceiling. Other luxuries: an elevator, a wine cellar with barrel-vaulted brick ceiling, a game room with professional wet bar and a decadently appointed home theater.

Arched loggias outside the main living areas give way to more than 2,000 square feet of terraces, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor fireplace and an open-air cabana alongside a stone- and tile-accented infinity-edge swimming pool and spa.