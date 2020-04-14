David and Victoria Beckham Pick Up Futuristic Miami Penthouse

David and Victoria Beckham, two of the globe’s most famous citizens, have purchased a full-floor condo in one of Miami’s most exclusive and eye-catching condominiums. The futuristic, 62-story condo tower known as One Thousand Museum — designed by the late, Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid — is prominent in the downtown Miami skyline. Although the acquisition was initiated a few months ago, Mansion Global revealed that the deal didn’t formally close until the first week of April, as detailed in a press release from the developers.

The soccer legend and Spice Girl-turned-fashion mogul’s purchase isn’t entirely surprising, as it follows the launch of the MLS soccer club Miami Inter CF, of which the former English national soccer team captain is the president. “With the launch of Inter Miami CF [Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami], David and his team are spending significant amounts of time in Miami,” a spokesperson for Beckham said in the release. “One Thousand Museum is a very special building, and we are excited to join the community there.”

The deal was not made in Beckham’s personal name but via Beckham Brand Limited, the partnership and licensing company owned by David Beckham. And, although the exact sales price cannot be determined until the transaction appears on property records, the asking price was $20 million. Perched on one of the higher floors with 360-degree city and water views, the mansion-sized apartment contains five bedrooms and 6.5 baths in almost 10,500 square feet.

The Beckhams’ purchase adds some much-needed star power to the highly publicized building, which opened in 2019 but first began selling then unbuilt units years ago. In January, the Wall Street Journal reported the project wasn’t sold out after seven years on the market, with its larger units asking two to four times the average price per square foot for other downtown Miami condos over $1 million. Despite lackluster sales, the swanky tower’s residents are provided with a slew of amenities that include a sky lounge, a fitness center, a swimming pool and spa, and a private helipad.

Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling the building’s sales, said in a statement that, “One Thousand Museum is one of the world’s most revolutionary architectural masterpieces and is the most identifiable tower in Downtown Miami.” And, for the one of the most high-profile celebrity couples on the planet, a condo in an avant garde Zaha Hadid building fits perfectly into their brand. Everything about the building screams high voltage luxury and comes with an exorbitant price tag. The panels for the concrete shells that adorn the exterior, shipped from Dubai, cost over $70 a square foot, shooting the hard construction costs to a dizzying $300 million, according to the developers.

The Beckham’s previous U.S. residence was in Los Angeles, where David played for L.A. Galaxy. They sold their Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills mansion in 2018 for $33 million to L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke, a noteworthy $15 million profit on what they paid for the property 11 years previously. Don’t be surprised to see the high powered couple jump back into the L.A. real estate market, though; Last year, David formed Studio 99, a media company which is producing a slate of documentaries, TV shows and more spanning sports, travel and fashion, among other areas.

During the course of his soccer career, Beckham has lived and played in Madrid, Milan and Paris. However, he’s only known to have purchased a home in the suburbs of Madrid, finally selling the estate in 2015 — an astonishing eight years after putting it on the market — for about $5.2 million. The Beckhams’ primary residence is an elegant mansion in London’s exclusive Holland Park neighborhood which they purchased in 2013 for $39 million before undertaking a $10 million renovation. In addition, the family also maintains a country mansion in the Cotswolds, 100 miles from London, where they are self-isolating during the coronavirus.