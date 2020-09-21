Clippers’ Patrick Patterson Scores Encino Mansion

The L.A. Clippers may have collapsed early in this year’s playoffs, but at least one of their players is still scoring big in the offseason. Power forward Patrick Patterson recently paid $4 million for a nearly-new mansion in Encino, the increasingly expensive and celebrity-swarmed San Fernando Valley neighborhood northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Built in 2017, the nearly 6,200 sq. ft. “transitional” manse has already changed hands three times. In 2018, it was sold by the developer for $3.9 million to Shane Fogerty, the 29-year-old son of Creedence Clearwater Revival rocker John Fogerty. The younger Fogerty quickly upgraded to a far more lavish Encino mansion, selling the smaller home for $3.85 million to former Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn. Only a year after Dearborn’s purchase, he flipped the property to Patterson.

Gated and with a sophisticated security system and smart home technology, the house sits on a quiet dead-end street frequented by fitness buffs and other power-walking pedestrians. There’s a three-car, front-facing garage, plus a slim porch just beyond the front door, which swings into an open-concept floorplan bathed in neutral colors and contemporary finishes.

There’s an eat-in kitchen with a full range of Wolf and SubZero stainless appliances, plus a fireplace-equipped living room with a vaulted ceiling. Patterson will appreciate the exceptionally high ceilings, which can comfortably accommodate his 6’9″ frame, as well as a state-of-the-art home theater with a widescreen for game replays. Other main floor amenities include a walk-in wine closet, maid’s quarters, and floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors for convenient indoor/outdoor living.

Upstairs are four more bedrooms, all of them with ensuite baths. The lavish master retreat offers a bathroom swaddled in marble, plus a walk-in closet to rival a Rodeo Drive boutique. A private balcony overlooks the .29-acre lot’s backyard, which packs in a swimming pool/spa, faux grass lawn, covered cabana with a fireplace and A/C, and a built-in BBQ for al fresco entertaining.

Patterson, a veteran NBA star, was originally drafted by the Houston Rockets in 2010. The 31-year-old also played for the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder before signing with the Clippers last year. Last year, the aspiring filmmaker married his longtime girlfriend, Instagram model Sarah Nasser, in a Toronto ceremony.