Clippers’ Doc Rivers Sets Sale in Malibu

Doc Rivers, a former NBA All-Star player and championship coach, who since 2013 has been the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, is looking to shake up his real estate portfolio, quietly listing a beachfront home in Malibu for nearly $13 million. The house was once owned by TV exec Don Ohlmeyer and leased by Backstreet Boy Nick Carter.

Property records indicate the former point guard, who led the Clippers to the playoffs last year but lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors, purchased the Spanish-style residence in 2017 for a bit more than $9.5 million. A quick comparison with online listings at the time of his purchase show the four-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom home, located in a prestigious guard-gated enclave, was subsequently renovated in a relaxed, contemporary style that offers panoramic coastline and endless ocean and sunset views.

The partly double-height combination living and dining room spills out to an oceanfront deck through huge, oversize glass sliders. The sleekly renovated gourmet kitchen opens to a wind-protected courtyard outfitted with an outdoor kitchen. Other creature comforts include an ocean-facing owner’s retreat replete with steam shower, a state-of-the-art media lounge and a detached spa room equipped with a sauna and Japanese soaking tub.

A fast break into property records indicates Rivers maintains a bicoastal portfolio. He owns a freshly renovated pan-Mediterranean villa in a plum area of West Hollywood that was recently available as a rental at $16,000 per month. And high above the Sunset Strip, he has a snazzy Hamptons-style compound that he picked up in 2014 for $8.2 million and unsuccessfully tried to sell last year, first at almost $12 million and then at $11.25 million. In suburban Orlando, Fla., he keeps a more-than-10,000-square-foot lakefront mansion in a private gated enclave.