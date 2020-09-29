Boxing Champ Deontay Wilder Hooks a Glendora Home

World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and his longtime fiancée, “WAGS Atlanta” television personality Telli Swift, have officially moved into a spacious home sited in the quiet, family-friendly San Gabriel Valley city of Glendora, about an hour northeast of mid-city Los Angeles by automobile. Purchased in a knock-out, off-market deal that actually closed last year, the professional boxer shelled out $1.8 million for his new digs, records reveal.

Located on a quiet residential street in a new development amid a sea of other similar-looking homes, Wilder and Swift’s new digs sport five bedrooms and six bathrooms within 6,344 square feet and a breezy open floor plan. The exterior of the vaguely Mediterranean-style residence is completely clad in yellowish-brown stucco and accented with white trim, while terracotta tiles top the roof. The front of the property also features a long driveway that leads up to two attached garages for multiple luxury automobiles.

Inside the home, recessed lighting, white baseboard trim, and a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting can be found throughout. The developer kept the interior design simple — perfect as a blank canvas from which to accessorize and bling out with the new owners’ personal style. When the home, guests are immediately greeted by the formal living room which features a traditional-style fireplace framed by an all-white mantle and small granite hearth. Several double hung windows let in an ample amount of natural light.

The showstopper of Wilder’s new home is perhaps its kitchen. Exceedingly roomy with an over-sized island and extended breakfast bar area, there’s lots of cabinet space to stash dishes and kitchen appliances, and plenty of counter room to prepare meals. Other nifty high-end features of the kitchen include built-in stainless steel appliances (including a double oven), a fancy six-burner gas range, and quartz counters. For more formal culinary occasions, meals can be held in the house’s separate dining room, which is visually anchored by a fireplace that’s not unlike the one found in the living room. Also located on the bottom floor is the property’s mother-in-law suite that could serve as a convenient place to house guests visiting for an extended stay.

The second floor has its own den — which could be utilized as a more casual family entertainment center — and additionally holds the home’s four guest bedrooms and master suite, all of them with wall-to-wall carpeting. The master bedroom boasts dual walk-in closets and a spa-style master bath with a luxurious soaking tub located in a window-surrounded nook, separate walk-in shower, Jack-and-Jill sinks, a vanity area and multi-light wall sconces.

Outside, the house was sold devoid of landscaping or other outdoor amenities, so Wilder and Swift can customize the space to best suit their needs. The half-acre lot has ample space for various additions like a patio, swimming pool, al fresco dining area, grassy lawn, and maybe even a half-court sports court.