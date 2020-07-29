Blake Griffin Scores $19 Million Brentwood Compound

Though he’s been professionally dribbling and shooting for the Detroit Pistons since 2018, Blake Griffin still spends his off-seasons in Los Angeles, where the ex-Clipper was formerly based for years. The six-time NBA All-Star owns no fewer than four multimillion-dollar homes across the L.A. County area, and his total local real estate portfolio is now conservatively valued at $35 million.

Griffin’s latest purchase, completed in April of this year and previously unreported, involves the clandestine, off-market acquisition of a brand-new compound in Brentwood, one of Westside L.A.’s most exclusive enclaves. Built by local spec-mansion specialist Triwest Developent, the .65-acre property ran the basketball whiz a whopping $19.1 million and is located in a guard-gated community set just off Sunset Boulevard.

Because the property was never listed on the open market, photographs and specific details are essentially nonexistent. However, the house was recently featured in a very brief commercial for Stella Artois beer that Griffin filmed at the residence; fleeting glimpses of the property reveal that the modern farmhouse-style new build has an open kitchen and family area filled with warm, honey-colored hardwoods, plus a two-story detached guesthouse overlooking a woodsy backyard area. There’s also a negative-edge swimming pool with an inset spa, per aerial images and permits.

Besides his new $19 million main residence, Griffin still owns a starter house in nearby Pacific Palisades, which he acquired for $9 million back in 2013. That place has been on and off the market for years, at prices hovering around the $11 million mark, give or take a handful of season passes.

Back in 2019, Griffin paid $4 million for a modern farmhouse-style residence in Manhattan Beach that is currently occupied by his ex-partner Brynn Cameron, a former USC basketball star. And also last year, Griffin forked out another $2.3 million for a newly-built residence in Studio City, currently occupied by his older brother Taylor Griffin, a former pro basketball player who previously played for the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Bobcats.