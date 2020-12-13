Blake Griffin Buys the Mansion Next Door

Less than eight months after he dropped $19.1 million on an all-new Westside Los Angeles property, Blake Griffin is already plotting to expand that home court. Records reveal the Detroit Pistons’ $171 million man has stealthily acquired an adjacent mansion, a remodeled two-story affair for which he paid nearly $5.9 million.

Griffin’s new two-house compound is somewhat unusual in the fact that the two properties do not sit side-by-side; rather, the latest acquisition lies directly behind his main house, beyond the guard-gated community where the larger estate is located. To access the second home from the first, Griffin must either hike out of his backyard, across a steep ravine, or hop in his luxury automobile and traipse out of the secure enclave where he lives, out onto the mean public streets of Brentwood.

Built in 1936, the modified traditional/quasi-colonial structure has 5 beds and 5.5 baths in nearly 5,900 square feet of living space. And though it sits on a public road, the half-acre lot is gated and high-hedged for privacy, landscaped with lush, park-like grounds.

Beyond the cream-colored, flat-roofed exterior are generically elegant interiors, including formal living and dining rooms with lustrous hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The distinctly 2000s-era kitchen includes multicolored granite countertops and top-of-the-line Viking, SubZero, and Bosch appliances, while the adjoining family room boasts a fireplace, bar area, and sliding door access to the back patio for a true indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Upstairs, the master suite packs in another fireplace and not one but three walk-in closets/dressing rooms, with enough combined space for even the most hardcore fashionista. There’s also a sumptuous — if decoratively dated — master bath slathered in beige stone, with a built-in soaking tub and glassy shower.

The real star of the show, however, and likely the primary reason for Griffin’s purchase, is out back. The steeply sloped backyard includes a dense forest of mature eucalyptus and other evergreen trees, plus grassy lawns, palms, and a motley crew of other tropical plantings. Manmade amenities are not limited to a saltwater swimming pool, broad stone patios, and a covered loggia with an outdoor fireplace for ambient al fresco dining.

As for Griffin’s $19.1 million main mansion, that compound is comprised of a 10,000-square-foot house designed in the trendy modern farmhouse style, plus two-story detached guesthouse and a backyard pool with inset spa.

Despite still being a relatively youthful 31, Griffin has been one of the NBA’s biggest stars for years, and he’s got the baller-sized real estate portfolio to back it up. The up-and-coming land baron owns no fewer than five multimillion-dollar homes in Los Angeles; besides his $25 million Brentwood compound, there’s also his $9 million “starter” mansion in Pacific Palisades, a $4 million Manhattan Beach home currently occupied by ex-partner Brynn Cameron, and a $2.3 million property in Studio City occupied by his brother, former basketball player Taylor Griffin.

Jordana Leigh of Rodeo Realty held the listing; David Berg of Compass repped Griffin.