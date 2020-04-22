Ben McLemore Price Chops Tarzana Home

Professional baller Ben McLemore, currently employed by the Houston Rockets, is eager to sell his luxuriously appointed home in L.A.’s über-suburban Tarzana community. First set out for sale earlier in the year at almost $3.1 million, the recently reduced ask of just under $2.8 million is but a small amount more than the $2.75 million tax records show the 6’3” shooting guard paid for the property just about two years ago. Listings held by Sam Plouchart of The Agency describe McLemore as a “motivated seller” of the recently built transitional traditional-meets-contemporary residence that measures in at a family-sized 5,100 square feet with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

A double-gated driveway arches up to the front door that opens to a long, slender and chandelier-enhanced double-height center hall entrance gallery. A butler’s pantry connects the wood-paneled formal dining room to a chef-accommodating kitchen arranged around a doublewide island with integrated snack bar. A climate-controlled wine cellar serves as a unique pass-through between the formal living and family rooms, the former with a fireplace and the latter with a built-in entertainment unit and in-ceiling speakers. A somewhat narrow but plush movie theater completes the main floor. Second floor bedrooms benefit from private bathrooms, while the master suite incorporates a private terrace, two walk-in closets plus a dressing area, and a lavish marble bathroom with glitzy gold fixtures.

Back downstairs, full-height glass doors in the family room fold open to the backyard. Beyond a covered patio with outdoor fireplace, there’s a trellis-shaded dining terrace, a swimming pool and spa and, unsurprising given the seller, a sports court.