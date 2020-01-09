×

Antonio Gates’ L.A. Mansion Sold to Insurance Tycoon

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
veronica-gallardo-house
22 View Gallery
Seller:
Antonio & Sasha Gates
Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.5 million
Size:
8,500 square feet, 6 beds, 8 baths

The increasingly posh L.A. neighborhood of Encino has seen record real estate deals in recent months — most notably, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s $20 million splurge on a brand-new compound — but not every area homeowner has been so financially fortunate.

Back in 2017, veteran NFL star Antonio Gates paid $7 million for a brand-new Encino mansion. Within a year, however, it appears he ran into cash flow difficulties: at least two notices of default were filed against the property and a foreclosure auction was eventually scheduled, though Gates managed to stave off his creditors until last month, when he unloaded the house for $6.5 million — a heart-stopping $500,000 loss before taxes, maintenance and hefty realtor fees.

According to property records, the discount buyer is Verónica Gallardo, the Mexican immigrant who founded Veronica’s Insurance Services, a low-priced auto insurance broker that has grown to encompass nearly three dozen offices scattered around the L.A. area.

Gallardo is also the younger sister of Adriana Gallardo, the CEO and founder of Adriana’s Insurance Services, a giant firm that has nearly 50 offices statewide and now ranks as one of the largest independent auto insurance providers in all of California.

Popular on Variety

The new Gallardo estate is invisible from the street, sequestered behind tall gates and an exceptionally long driveway, while the mansion-sized main house encompasses 8,500 square feet of living space. The Miami-style interiors are light and bright with wide-plank oak floors, a living room and formal dining area, plus there’s a glass-enclosed wine room with space for 300+ bottles and a private tasting space.

One particular showstopper is the all-white kitchen, which sports porcelain floors and the full range of high-end appliances. A dual-sided fireplace separated the kitchen from the family room, while a separate soundproof movie theater contains a top-of-the-line projector and surround sound. Naturally, the upstairs master suite has a private deck flaunting long and wide views over the San Fernando Valley basin, while the entire house — and the detached office/guesthouse — is outfitted with Crestron smart home technology.

Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass doors automatically slide away at the touch of a button, blurring the indoor/outdoor line and providing direct access to the backyard, where there’s a sports court, grassy lawn, swimming pool with inset spa, outdoor kitchen and stone patio space for alfresco dining or entertaining.

Nice as the Encino property is, it’s little more than a shack in comparison to Gallardo’s main residence, a massive historic estate in Redlands, Calif., about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. That property, completed in 1910, was built by a Mr. Higgins — son of a former governor of New York — as his West Coast winter retreat, and was modeled after his wife’s childhood home in France. The Mediterranean-style compound includes a 13,000 sq. ft. main house with acres of marble, plus a two-story guesthouse, two swimming pools, formal gardens, a ballroom and even an at-home beauty salon.

Chris Lucibello and Natasha Noreiga of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing; Alma Schwartz of Real Estate Masters repped Gallardo.

More Dirt

  • Veronica Gallardo House Encino

    Antonio Gates' L.A. Mansion Sold to Insurance Tycoon

    The increasingly posh L.A. neighborhood of Encino has seen record real estate deals in recent months — most notably, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s $20 million splurge on a brand-new compound — but not every area homeowner has been so financially fortunate. Back in 2017, veteran NFL star Antonio Gates paid $7 million for a [...]

  • Tom Segura House Pacific Palisades

    Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzky Buy $6.7 Million L.A. Mansion

    Married stand-up comedians and podcast hosts Tom Segura and Christina “P” Pazsitzky have substantially upgraded their residential circumstances with the $6.65 million acquisition of a like-new home in L.A.’s posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Built in 2015, their contemporary/modern farmhouse fusion of choice features three full floors totaling nearly 5,800 square feet of living space. Though [...]

  • Tom Shadyac House Los Angeles

    Tom Shadyac Buys Aaron Paul's Sunset Strip Digs

    “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul recently unloaded his Hollywood Hills cottage for $2.2 million, and records reveal the multi-level home’s new owner is prolific industry multi-hyphenate Tom Shadyac. Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac just steps off the bustling Sunset Strip, the relatively modest house — it spans less than 2,900 square feet on a .1-acre [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer House Los Angeles

    Michelle Pfeiffer Sells $9 Million L.A. Home to Astros Owner

    Michelle Pfeiffer is officially cashing in that trademark white gold, as Bruno Mars might say. Just days after she and her longtime husband — TV producer David E. Kelley — quietly sold their $22 million Silicon Valley estate to an anonymous tech tycoon, records show the couple also unloaded one of their two L.A. homes [...]

  • Dmitri Bosov House Los Angeles

    Russian Oligarch Dmitry Bosov Buys $30 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

    Back in the late ’80s, married Russian immigrants Leonid and Natalia Glosman purchased a prime lot in Beverly Hills, Calif., upon which to build a residential monument to their financial success. But the couple — founders of a family-owned dental practice with multiple offices scattered across L.A. — soon saw their American dream morph into [...]

  • Hunter Biden House Los Angeles

    Hunter Biden Leases Groovy L.A. Midcentury Modern Home

    Though it’s been erroneously reported that he purchased the property — including by political lightning rod Ann Coulter and other right-wing news sources — embattled lawyer-lobbyist Hunter Biden is merely renting a stylish, multimillion-dollar residential hideaway in L.A.’s storied Hollywood Hills. Listing information shows the lease deal was inked over the summer of 2019, and Biden [...]

  • Jordan McGraw House Los Angeles

    Dr. Phil's Son Jordan McGraw Lists Wildly Decorated Beverly Hills Villa

    A remarkably wacky house in the mountains above Beverly Hills recently popped up for sale with $5.75 million asking price, as was first spotted by the L.A. Times. Crammed to the gills with a seemingly nonsensical cacophony of random doodads and bric-a-brac — there are lavender sofas, angry stuffed anime figures and a glass-encased gun [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad