Adrián ‘A-Gon’ González Slides In To Beverly Grove Ultra-Contemporary

An always impeccably informed tattletale says former L.A. Dodger Adrián González, who most recently played for the New York Mets in 2018, has added to his impressive property portfolio with the $4.4 million purchase of a brand-spanking-new ultra-contemporary villa in L.A.’s conveniently central and increasingly affluent Beverly Park neighborhood. One of just a few modern homes that stand out like giraffes at a regatta on a pretty street mostly lined with more modestly scaled Spanish bungalows, the bold contemporary offers five en suite bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in around 5,000 square feet of clean-lined luxury controlled by a comprehensive home automation system.

Just inside the front door, there’s a small study, a bar area that spills out to a tiny courtyard deck and a media lounge finished with eggplant-colored padded and upholstered walls. Further along, a dining area is set against a floor-to-ceiling bank of glass with an up-close view of bamboo trees planted along a concrete privacy wall, and the living room has as its focal point a massive fireplace sheathed in giant slabs of flannel-grey book matched marble. The sleek open-plan kitchen sports lighted glass-fronted cabinets and lightly veined white marble countertops that waterfall over the ends of a center island breakfast bar. Vast, floor-to-ceiling panels of glass slip into the walls for an uninterrupted flow into the backyard.

A muscular glass and steel staircase with chunky wood floating treads leads to a handful of guest and family bedrooms that include a sprawling owner’s retreat where a three-sided fireplace encased in glass is cut out of a slender freestanding volume wrapped in grey-flannel marble that separates a sitting room from the bedroom area. The suite additionally offers a private terrace and a crisply tailored walk-in closet with glass-fronted wardrobes and dark-stained wood paneling, while the spacious bathroom, which mixes the utilitarianism of exposed concrete with delicate, bespoke fittings, is filled with natural light thanks to cleverly placed clerestory windows.

A second staircase ascends to an unexpectedly huge roof terrace complete with a built-in grill and wrap-around city and mountain views. Back downstairs, just outside the living room and kitchen, a partly covered deck with linear built-in fire feature runs alongside a plunge pool and spa backed by lush plantings and a high-fence that assures privacy from the neighbors.

The property was listed with Scott Ammann and Catherine Ammann at Keller Williams, while Gonzales was repped by Farrah Brittany at The Agency.

As swank as it may be, it seems unlikely the former first baseman and his wife Betsy plan to live in the Beverly Grove property. Earlier this year the González’s sold an 8,000-square-foot home in tony nearby Hancock Park in an off-market all-cash deal valued at $8.6 million —$3.5 million more than they paid seven years earlier — after they’d upgraded about two years ago to a substantially larger historic home a few blocks away for which they paid $10.5 million. The couple also maintains a vaguely Nantucket-style mansion of about 11,000 square feet just north of San Diego, in the ritzy seaside community of La Jolla, that they scooped up in 2010 for $7.2 million.