Zendaya Upgrades to Secluded San Fernando Valley Estate

Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4 million
Size:
5,133 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Although the deal actually closed last year, it’s only now that Zendaya‘s quiet acquisition of a multi-acre compound in L.A.’s increasingly desirable — and expensive — San Fernando Valley has come to light. Tucked away in the hills of celebrity-favored Encino, the nearly 4-acre, $4 million estate boasts a sprawling main house, a guesthouse and pool area. And the entire spread is completely hidden from prying eyes, invisible from the street down a long driveway and secured behind camera-watched gates.

It’s a lot of house for a 23-year-old, but the showbiz multi-hyphenate is no ordinary millennial. In addition to her burgeoning acting career (“Euphoria,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “The Greatest Showman”) and her platinum-selling forays into music, the former Disney star is a fashion icon and major-league influencer with more than 66 million followers on Instagram alone.

Originally built in 1939, the sprawling ranch-style main house includes more than 5,000 square feet of living space and has clearly undergone several significant renovations over the past 80+ years. The house currently includes hardwood floors throughout, a giant open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, multiple fireplaces and a roomy master suite with built-in soaking tub and private balcony. The secluded property includes dozens of mature palm trees, and views from its hilltop perch take in a wide swath of the Valley basin.

There’s also a shed-like guesthouse with its own bathroom, potential bedroom and kitchenette. Other estate amenities include a recently-installed swimming pool with an inset spa and stone patio surround, sprawling lawns and a circular motorcourt with a blacktop driveway that appears to be aged and cracked in spots.

It remains publicly unknown when — or if — Zendaya plans to move into her new home; records reveal she put the property up for rental grabs late last year with a $12,900/month ask. The house has since been removed from the market, though it’s not clear if she actually scored a tenant for the celeb-surrounded compound. Some of the nearest neighbors include “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, Ice Cube and billionaire Michael Milken.

In any case, the Encino spread represents a major real estate upsize for Zendaya, who continues to own her $1.4 million starter home in the L.A. suburb of Northridge, Calif. The bought that place when she was just 20; last year, she welcomed Vogue into her backyard for their ubiquitous “73 Questions” routine, in a video that’s since racked up 13 million views.

Victoria Risko and Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Andrew Mortaza of The Agency repped Zendaya.

    Zendaya Upgrades to Secluded San Fernando Valley Estate

    Although the deal actually closed last year, it's only now that Zendaya's quiet acquisition of a multi-acre compound in L.A.'s increasingly desirable — and expensive — San Fernando Valley has come to light. Tucked away in the hills of celebrity-favored Encino, the nearly 4-acre, $4 million estate boasts a sprawling main house, a guesthouse and

