‘X-Men’ Star Shawn Ashmore Lists Haylie Duff’s Former House

Shawn Ashmore, best known for his portrayal of Iceman in the mega-blockbuster “X-Men” franchise, has hung a not-quite $2.1 million price tag on his showbiz pedigreed home in L.A.’s trendy and increasingly celebrified Studio City community.

Since “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), which hauled in three-quarters of a billion dollars in worldwide box office, The Canadian actor co-starred with Kevin Bacon on the crime-thriller series “The Following,” popped up on the streaming supernatural series “The Boys” and holds down a recurring role on the ABC police procedural “The Rookie.”

Tax records (and reports from the time) show Ashmore bought the nearly 3,000-square-foot abode from singer, actor and children’s clothing designer Haylie Duff. Duff owned the property only briefly, from early 2015 when it was acquired for $1.33 million until late 2016 when it was sold to Ashmore and his wife, film exec and charitable boutique gifting studio co-founder Dana Ashmore, for a few bucks more than $1.855 million.

Located along a leafy street lined with carefully maintained homes in one of Studio City’s most coveted neighborhoods, the charcoal-grey two-story home features a symmetrical façade where the front door is set into a small porch between two single car garages. There are, according to listings held by Ingrid Sacerio at The Agency, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A long entrance hall leads to a bi-level great room with high ceilings, hardwood floors and, in the living room area, an open staircase and a decadent, thickly veined white marble fireplace. The dining space’s windows look out to the backyard, and the by-any-standard spacious double-island gourmet kitchen sports a combination of quartz and honed marble countertops, premium-grade fixtures and a costly array of top-end designer appliances. French doors in the kitchen provide easy, convenient access to the backyard.

A lighted outline of a heart decorates the stairwell — it’s a leftover from Duff’s days — and a small lounge or home office at the top of the stairs is bathed in natural light thanks to a huge skylight. With one guest bedroom and bath downstairs, the second floor contains another guest bedroom and bathroom as well as the main bedroom, which spills out to a huge, curvilinear private terrace and includes a marble bathroom and large walk-in closet.

The backyard isn’t especially large but it’s nicely outfitted for relaxed al fresco entertaining. High hedges ensure neighbors can’t watch anyone sunbathing or skinny dipping, a sun-splashed dining terrace is enhanced by a built-in grilling area, and the pool and spa are bordered by a slender strip of evergreen faux-grass.

Shortly after the Ashmores bought the house they now seek to sell, they sold their former home, an almost 1,700-square-foot California ranch-style bungalow in the same Studio City neighborhood, in an off-market deal valued at $1.2 million, roughly 20% more than was paid for the property a bit more than three years earlier.