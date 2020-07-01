‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star David Henrie Lists Updated Midcentury Home

With an expanding family, it seems actor and budding director David Henrie is looking to move on to a more family-sized home and has hoisted his extensively updated midcentury home in a coveted neighborhood in the affluent foothills of Encino, Calif., up for sale at $1.65 million. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “How I Met Your Mother” star, who has not appeared on the small or silver screen since 2016 but will co-star in and make his feature film directorial debut with the upcoming coming of age teen comedy “This Is the Year,” which he also co-wrote, paid not quite $1.1 million for the property in 2013, several years before he married former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill.

Privately sited behind a secured entry gate and a two-car garage on a flat, elevated plateau, where it’s obscured from the street amid the canopies of mature trees, the modestly proportioned single-level contemporary measures in at a tetch more than 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Listings jointly held by Jenny Segovia and Brandon Melgar of Segovia Real Estate Group, which describe the property as “conversation from every angle,” show the “eco-friendly” home includes smart home technology, LED lighting and drought tolerant landscaping that incorporates minimal plantings and permanently green expanses of synthetic turf.

Just inside the front door, a combination living and dining room features a polished concrete floor, a vaulted exposed beam ceiling and a huge stone fireplace accented with stainless steel. The galley kitchen’s original St. Charles cabinetry blends seamlessly with up-to-date stainless steel appliances. Behind the kitchen, in a small den enhanced with mossy green Venetian plaster walls, a corrugated metal door slides open to a laundry room. Average-sized secondary guest bedrooms share an clean-lined updated hall bathroom, and the more ample primary bedroom, which spills out to a tree-shaded deck with over-the-rooftops view across the neighborhood, includes a walk-in closet and a freshly updated bathroom flooded with light by a huge skylight over a free-standing tub and open shower space sheathed in buff-colored imported Italian stone tiles.

Metal-trimmed glass doors in the living/dining room lead out to a large concrete entertainment patio shielded from the prying eyes of neighbors by tall ipe wood fencing, and behind the house, a high-hedged and faux-grassed area offers plenty of room for an al fresco entertaining.