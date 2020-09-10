Will Forte Lists Longtime Santa Monica Bungalow

With a sequel to the 2010 feature-length action-adventure parody “MacGruber” and a TV series based on the campy film in the offing, comedian, actor, writer and budding producer Will Forte has decided to part with his longtime home in Santa Monica’s low-key but high-cost Ocean Park neighborhood. The “Last Man on Earth” star, who has starred in scads of movies, i.e. “Nebraska,” and voiced characters in a variety of animated films and series, aims to realize a heady profit, asking $2.45 million for the charming beige brick Craftsman bungalow he picked up 18 years ago for $840,000.

Listings held by Michael Grady and Jagger Kroener of The Agency show the updated two-story bungalow, just a few blocks from the beach with an over-the-rooftops view from the second floor, dates to the 1910s and measures in at just under 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two updated vintage-style bathrooms.

Stout columns frame the deep and inviting wrap-around front porch where the dark wood front door is embellished with period hardware. Dark wood door frames and ceiling beams are juxtaposed against bright white walls and warmly lustrous refinished wood floors. At one end of the living room a geometric fireplace sits between glass-doored bookcases, and French doors in both the living room and the neighboring dining room, with its nicely preserved built-in buffet, open to the front porch to facilitate an easy back-and-forth between indoor and outdoor living spaces. White flooring and lots of windows ensure there’s plenty of light in relaxed eat-in kitchen that features simple wood cabinets, a butcher-block work island and stainless steel appliances that are surprisingly average in quality.

Guests and family are comfortably accommodated in two main floor bedrooms, one with a skylight over the bed for night-time stargazing. The bedrooms share a spacious and fully-updated retro-style bathroom with pedestal sink, penny-tile floor and classic claw-footed tub. The second floor is devoted to the window-lined main bedroom that provides an over-the-rooftops ocean view, a walk-in closet and a not particularly large, vintage-inspired bathroom with marble vanity. In addition to the roomy front porch, there’s a fenced deck area that’s outside the kitchen (and one of the guest bedrooms) atop a single-car garage.

Earlier this year, the five-time Emmy nominated “SNL” alum, who’s first Emmy nod came in 1998 as a writer on “Late Show with David Letterman,” shelled out a whopping $6.25 million for a spectacularly positioned cliff-top contemporary residence in the ruggedly ritzy Carmel Highlands area, about ten miles south of Monterey, Calif., and about 25 miles north of the Dolan fire currently ripping through the Big Sur area.