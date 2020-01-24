Will Forte Lands Oceanfront Contemporary Near Monterey

×

Actor and comedian Will Forte has splashed out $6.25 million for a dynamically sited contemporary in the rugged but ritzy and seriously expensive Carmel Highlands area, about ten miles south of the coastal community of Monterey, California. As was noted by the celebrity property gossips at Realtor.com, who first sussed out the clandestine late 2019 transaction, the sale price is a significant amount lower than the final asking price of $6.975 million and, per tax records, a notable amount less than the $6.5 million the seller, a Bay Area-based financier, paid for the property in 2002.

The residence nestles discreetly atop a rocky, one-plus-acre promontory directly above two sandy coves in an exclusive gated enclave. Built in 1980 with enormous windows that provide cinematic views of the rugged coastline and the plethora of avian and marine life for which the area is renown, the radically angled granite and redwood contemporary, has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a tad more than 3,600 square feet.

Open plan interior spaces feature lustrous stone tile floors, massive stone columns and redwood clad walls and ceilings. Anchored at one end by a massive stone fireplace, the bi-level living room spills out to a large deck, the dining area sits dramatically against a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and the unconventionally shaped kitchen, under a hexagonal sky light the fills the space with natural light, includes high-end appliances and a built-in breakfast bar handcrafted from a thick slab of highly polished wood.

The main floor master suite offers commanding views over the ocean and includes a spacious, remodeled bathroom with marble vanities and a sky light topped shower and freestanding soaking tub tucked into a rugged, curved wall of stone. Downstairs, one of the guest suites includes a wood stove, a petite private sitting room and an updated en suite bathroom.

The house opens easily to large terraces and decks that hover over the precipitous planted bluff, while a private path and stairway wind down to one of the all-but private, sandy beaches below the house.

The property was listed with Tina Carpenter of Sotheby’s Int’l Realty—Carmel Rancho; Forte was repped by Mary Hawley of Keller Williams Bay Area Estates.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum and “MacGruber” star, whose more recent credits include the TV series “The Last Man on Earth” and leading roles in the films “Nebraska,” and “A Futile and Stupid Gesture,” has long owned a vintage Craftsman-style bungalow squeezed onto a postage stamp sized lot and largely obscured behind mature foliage just a few blocks off the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., that he scooped up in 2002 — just before he landed on “SNL” — for not quite $850,000.

