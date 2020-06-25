Will Arnett Lists Beverly Hills Post Office Prefab

In 2013, the year after “BoJack Horseman” star Will Arnett split up with his now ex-wife Amy Poehler, the design savvy six-time Emmy nominee shelled out a tad more than $2.85 million for an unremarkable house on three-quarters-of-an-acre tucked into a wooded glade above Coldwater Canyon in the Beverly Hills Post Office area of Los Angeles. (For those who may not be familiar, the BHPO is a vast area in the mountains above Beverly Hills that makes use of the coveted 90210 zip code but is serviced not by the famously fast-responding police and fire departments of Beverly Hills but rather those of the City of Los Angeles.)

Working with architect Suchi Reddy and LivingHomes, a Santa Monica-based design and development firm, the “Arrested Development” star razed the boring old house and custom-built a dynamic, partly prefab residence inspired by the work of late iconoclast architect Ray Kappe that, after being featured and fawned over in Dwell Magazine a couple of years ago, is now up for grabs at almost $11 million.

Secured by huge wooden gates and all but invisible from the street by the lush canopies of mature specimen trees, the steel, glass and dark-stained cedar residence, a fetching jigsaw-like assemblage of stacked volumes, offers five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 4,000 crisply tailored square feet.

A spiky-leafed collection of potted plants sit under a glass and steel open-tread staircase just inside the front door, and the double-height living room is furnished with plush sofas and a trio of glass and metal coffee tables arranged in a fashion that echoes the building’s geometric design. Featuring a long cushioned banquette, the dining area is casually open to the kitchen, which features state-of-the-art equipment and dark-stained oak cabinets with bespoke handles crafted from black walnut.

Beyond the living room, a sunken den’s walls are sheathed in textured paper that resembles concrete, and a discreet second staircase leads to a small sound booth complete with red light over the door to designate usage. The neighboring library/study easily transforms into a deluxe guest bedroom with a built-in Murphy bed, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, while three average-sized guest bedrooms, one en suite and two with easy access to a shared bath, are efficiently clustered in a wing of their own behind the kitchen. Accessed by the main staircase in the entrance gallery, the penthouse level master suite spills out through a wall of glass to a large deck with dreamy, verdant canyon views.

A secluded, cobblestone-paved courtyard contains a plunge tub, outdoor shower and sauna booth. Other lushly planted areas include a built-in grill and an outdoor fireplace clad in cedar planks, while a series of steel and wood trellises shade a slender deck outside the living room that steps down to an sensationally sited infinity edge swimming pool and spa that look out into and through the surrounding treetops.

The listing is held by Richard Ehrlich at Westside Estate Agency.