Which American A-Listers Also Own Vacation Homes Abroad?

American celebrities have sought to escape the glare of Hollywood for decades, usually by heading to Europe for the summer, or making a quick getaway to the Caribbean. However, in this digital age, famous folks no longer need to be on a short leash for meetings and networking. And with all that extra cash on hand, what better way to spend it than by buying a knock-your-socks-off gorgeous vacation home? Increasingly, celebs have been relocating to Europe and sometimes even further, often for romance and sometimes just for an extended break from the occasionally harsh glare of the U.S. media spotlight.

For many household names, a place to relax abroad means a break from the American paparazzi and gaggles of fans. But there are plenty of other reasons to buy a foreign patch of land, too — in the case of Lenny Kravitz, he chose to dispense with an American residence altogether, and he now splits his between time the Bahamas, Paris, and his sprawling Brazilian estate, located just outside of Rio de Janeiro.

Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp are two A-listers who have spent considerable time in Europe for both work and pleasure, so it’s hardly surprising that both have owned vast residences there. Fun fact: Depp owns a small French village, though his present tax debt has meant he’s been on an extended mission to jettison it, along with many of his other real estate holdings.

And, of course, there are those who buy for love — Taylor Swift hasn’t been seen much stateside as of late; she’s been spending a significant amount of time in the leafy North London neighborhood of Hampstead, holed up in a large rental residence with her beau, Brit actor Joe Alwyn. On the flip side, there are also those who bought when they were in love (like Angelina Jolie) but fell out love with their spouse and more in love with the surrounding countryside. C’est la vie!

From lake mansions, townhouses and estates to entire villages, America's A-list celebritiess enjoy the best that international luxury living has to offer.