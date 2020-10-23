Trading Places: Jennifer Lawrence Swaps NYC Penthouse for $22 Million Townhouse

Every cloud has a silver lining. Though Jennifer Lawrence lost a mammoth $5.7 million on the sale of her Upper East Side penthouse in July, she was quick to drown her sorrows in another lavish Manhattan home — a brand-new West Village townhouse that she bought in an off-market deal for a hefty $21.9 million.

The purchase, which occurred at the same time as her calamitous penthouse sale, was first uncovered by the sleuths at the NY Post, and went down in a boutique development designed by British architect David Chipperfield and developed by part-time Malibu resident Edward Minskoff. Lawrence’s digs are one of only seven homes in the snazzy new complex, which replaced a plebeian parking garage. There are dual two-story townhouses, four three-bedroom condos and a 9,000-square-foot duplex penthouse, which Minskoff is moving into himself. Lawrence, star of “The Hunger Games” franchise, actually agreed to buy her new home — one of the two townhouses — months before the pandemic struck, as Mansion Global reported.

According to preliminary plans, the probable unit that J-Law and her art gallery-owning husband Cooke Maroney purchased spans just over 5,000 square feet and includes an open floor plan with a kitchen, living room and landscaped garden on the ground level. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

The other, larger townhouse for sale at the development is currently priced at $26.575 million, and there are dedicated garages and additional basement space for both townhouses. Building amenities include a fitness center, bike room, and roof deck. Jim St. André of Compass is representing the developer on the various units.

Lawrence, who won an Academy Award for 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook” and last appeared in 2019’s box office disaster “Dark Phoenix,” has been active in the real estate market in recent years. She still owns a three-bedroom, three-and-half bath unit at a celeb-packed former bookbinding factory turned paparazzi-proof condo conversion in Tribeca that she picked up for a little over $9 million in 2017. That property quickly became a rental to the tune of around $27,500 a month. She also, of course, still maintains her primary residence — a 5,500-square-foot home in a leafy A-list enclave in the mountains above Beverly Hills. She purchased the home back in 2014 from Sumner Redstone’s ex-girlfriend Sydney Holland for slightly over $8.2 million.

The versatile actress has a slew of films in post-production including an Afghanistan war-vet drama co-penned by literary star, Ottessa Moshfegh, Don’t Look Up, for Netflix where she’ll co-star with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, and lastly Mob Girl, based on the true story of a mob-wife-turned-police-informant which Lawrence is also producing.