Topher Grace Loses Out on Studio City Sale

Television and film actor Topher Grace has sold his former home in Studio City, Calif., for $2.45 million. Unfortunately for the “That ‘70s Show” and “BlacKkKlansman” star, the sale price a bit less than the $2.5 million he and actress Ashley (Hinshaw) Grace paid for the fully updated 1950s, mid-century modern ranch house not quite three years ago. Tucked away in the rustic, celeb-favored Fryman Canyon area, the single-story residence sits nicely and privately above the street with four and potentially more bedrooms and three updated bathrooms in approximately 2,700 square feet.

The combined living, dining and kitchen spaces are open to each other and make a great sweep across the back of the house with wide plank hardwood floors, a built-in entertainment unit and a chunky stone fireplace painted white. Extra-wide glass sliders open the lofty space to the backyard. Open to the dining area over a four-stool snack bar, the virtually all-white kitchen is complemented by shimmering stainless steel appliances and an adjoining pantry with an under-counter beverage fridge and direct access to the backyard. The largest of the three guest bedrooms is privately situated in a wing of its own and, hence, well suited as a home office, fitness room or media lounge, while the master suite overlooks the swimming pool with a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a white marble bathroom. A sizable covered patio outside the dining area and kitchen pantry overlooks a flat, grassy and simply landscaped backyard with a swimming pool and teak-surrounded outdoor shower.

The listing was held by Jason Reitz and Ryan T. Brown of Rock Realty Group and the buyer was repped by Tori Horowitz of Compass.

Equally convenient to the Burbank studios and to Hollywood, The Fryman Canyon neighborhood has long attracted entertainment industry heavy hitters, including George Clooney, Bruno Mars, Leah Remini, Teri Hatcher, Alex Trebek and “Survivor” host Jeff Probst, who presides over a big spread once owned by legendary Tinseltown cowboy Gene Autry.

The Grace’s appear to have decamped Studio City for the leafy, quietly affluent La Cañada Flintridge suburb, about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, where last fall they plunked down close to $3 million for a roughly 3,800-square-foot, 1940s Cape Cod-style residence on almost three-quarters of an acre with four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a swimming pool.