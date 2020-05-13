Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzsky Relist Woodland Hills Spread

Having already upgraded to a snazzy contemporary in a coveted Pacific Palisades neighborhood, married stand-up comedians and podcast co-hosts Tom Segura and Christina “P” Pazsitzsky have not so surprisingly put their former home in L.A.’s suburban San Fernando Valley community of Woodland Hills back up for sale at slightly under $2 million. Alternatively, the property is available as a rental at $10,000 per month. The house was also previously listed in March at the same price point, but was yanked off the market after a short period of time.

All but hidden behind a thick hedgerow and imposing gates in one of Woodland Hills’ most sought-after neighborhoods, the updated 1950s suburban residence sits at the head of a semicircular driveway on more than a third of an acre. Listings held by Coldwell Banker Realty’s Ricarda Ankenbrand, which make no secret the modern traditional residence is celebrity owned, show that there are four (and potentially more) bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms in just over 4,600 square feet.

The living and family rooms both have huge stone fireplaces — the former opens to the backyard and the latter to a cozy office/den as well as a lengthy sunroom. The kitchen, updated with white quartz countertops, is open to a dining area flooded with natural light through skylights in the vaulted ceiling. What was once a two-car garage has been converted to a soundproofed media lounge and recording studio with multicolored microsuede wall coverings.

Three bedrooms — two share a Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom, the third is en suite — are clustered together in a wing of their own, while the master suite privately occupies the entire second floor with a glamorously appointed marble bathroom, a fitted walk-in closet and a baby nursery. Outside, a trellis-covered dining terrace next to a built-in stone fire pit opens to a flat, grassy yard with a stone-accented swimming pool and spa.

The Pazsitzsky-Seguras’ new digs in Pacific Palisades, purchased late last year for more than $6.6 million, provide them with seven bedrooms and as many bathrooms in nearly 5,800 square feet. There’s also a 1,000-square-foot subterranean garage, an infinity-edge swimming pool and a roof terrace with 360-degree canyon, ocean and sunset views.