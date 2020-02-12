‘This Is Us’ Actor Logan Shroyer Picks Up L.A. Starter Home

Up-and-coming young actor Logan Shroyer, part of the sprawling, ensemble cast of NBC’s spectacularly popular primetime dramedy “This Is Us,” has celebrated his rapidly rising star with the roughly $1.1 million purchase of a freshly and comprehensively renovated residence in the increasingly expensive and ever-more celebrified Valley Village community in L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley. Online marketing materials indicate the modest if not exactly inexpensive property, located along an unremarkable street lined with unassuming, tidily kept homes that date to the 1940 and ‘50s, has total of about 2,100 square feet between the three-bedroom and two-bathroom single-story main house and a self-contained one-bed/one-bath guesthouse.

The front door opens efficiently if inelegantly right into the open-plan main living space that features a raised ceiling and newly installed, medium-brown hardwood floors. There’s a stone-tiled fireplace in the living room and the dining area is nestled into a windowed bay next to a sleek kitchen that is arranged around an island snack bar and finished with gleaming white laminate cabinets and lightly veined imported marble countertops. Two average-sized guest bedrooms, one of which does not seem to have a built-in closet, share a spacious, totally overhauled hall bathroom that features a glassed-in shower with both marble and textured tile walls, while the more amply proportioned master bedroom offers glass sliders to the backyard, a walk-in closet and an also thoroughly updated bathroom with a double-sink vanity.

Located in what was once a detached garage, the guesthouse includes a narrow lounge area and a compact, open-plan kitchen along with a spacious bedroom and en suite marble bathroom. The kitchen opens via a huge glass slider to a partly faux-grassed, courtyard-style patio between the main house and guesthouse and, tucked up behind the house and guesthouse, there’s a tree-shaded area where a clever landscape designer could probably squeeze in a small swimming pool and spa.

The listing was held by Jaleh Mahoorgilani at Sync Brokerage; Logan was repped by Gabriel Torosyan at Dilbeck Real Estate.