‘This Is Us’ Actor Griffin Dunne Lists Light-Filled SoHo Loft

Dunne and dusted? Not quite, but ’80s cult actor Griffin Dunne, now starring on the wildly popular NBC family drama “This Is Us,” is hoping for a drama-free sale of his comfortably sophisticated three-bedroom, three-bathroom loft in lower Manhattan’s historic Soho neighborhood, which has just been listed for $3.95 million, as was first reported by Realtor.com. The veteran actor stands to make a tidy profit if he gets close to his asking price, as he purchased the 2,363-square-foot spread in 2010 for $2.8 million.

The corner condo enjoys views of lower Manhattan from nearly floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the urban perch with tons of natural light, while dark wood floors neatly contrast with the airy and bright space. The 12-foot ceiling is adorned with chunky beams in the living room, where a pair of identical seal-grey sofas face each other on a blood-red carpet. The sleek, Italian designer open-plan kitchen features luxury appliances and a solid gray island countertop with bar-style seating opposite a dining table. Two of the three bedrooms are ensuite with the west-facing main bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and a spacious, clean-lined bathroom finished with a neutral, mostly beige color scheme. Other highlights include a laundry room and custom-fitted closets in the bedrooms.

The condo is located in a historic limestone-sheathed former printing facility that was designed by unheralded turn-of-the-century architect Frank H. Quinby and constructed in 1911, eventually being converted to luxury condos in 2004. The pet-friendly building, which offers residents an attended lobby and a 2,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace, has a bit of showbiz history. Rihanna is rumored to be a recent renter, having reportedly paid around $50,000 a month for a two-floor penthouse. Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards, and wife Patti Hansen’s daughters, Theodora and Alexandra, also had a condo here, according to the New York Post, which they have since sold.

Interestingly, Dunne sold another downtown condo on the very same day in 2010 as he purchased the one he is now selling. That two-bedroom, two-bathroom pad sold for $2.2 million — a notable loss from the $2.55 million the 1996 Oscar nominee had paid four years prior.

Steve Gold with Corcoran Group holds the listing.