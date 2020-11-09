‘The Resident’ Star Morris Chestnut Cuts Calabasas Deal

Actor Morris Chestnut, whose first movie role was John Singleton’s 1991 coming-of-age film “Boyz n the Hood,” and whose more recent credits include “Rosewood,” the short-lived NBC drama “The Enemy Within” and, currently, the Fox medical drama “The Resident,” has shelled out just about $2.44 million for a more-than-6,600-square-foot, neo-Mediterranean tract house in one of the many affluent guard-gated enclaves in L.A.’s ever-more popular and pricey Calabasas suburb.

Designed to impress guests with its double-height ceiling, glitzy chandelier and grand curved staircase, the six-bedroom and seven-and-a-half-bath home’s capacious foyer is flanked in traditional manner by formal living and dining rooms, both with a high ceiling, wall-to-wall-carpeting and a curved wall of windows that looks out over the grassy and lushly planted front yard.

More casual, family oriented spaces include a huge (and also fully carpeted) family room with a fireplace as its focal point and an up-to-date eat-in kitchen renovated with pale, grey-ish blue cabinets, sugar-white countertops and shiny high-end stainless steel appliances. There are two en suite guest or family bedrooms on the main floor and three more upstairs, along with a sprawling primary bedroom that offers a fireplace, sitting room, dual bathrooms and a couple of large closets.

The entrance gallery extends clear through to the back of the house where it opens through glass doors to an enviably private, tropically landscaped backyard. A trellis that spans the full width of the house provides a shaded respite from the summer sun, and the swimming pool, surrounded by swaying palms and velvety grass, has a wide, azure-tiled waterfall accented by stately columns as its backdrop.

The property was listed with the Shevin Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The Shevin Team also represented Chestnut in the transaction.

Chestnut grew up in Cerritos, about 25-miles southeast of downtown L.A., but is no stranger to L.A’s much fancier far western suburbs. He previously owned a home in Granada Hills, as well as an equestrian property in the nowadays celeb-packed Hidden Hills neighborhood that was sold in 2012 for $2.3 million, a pocketbook punishing million bucks less than the $3.3 million he paid five years earlier.