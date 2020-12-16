‘The Office’ Star Zach Woods Falls for Charming Valley Villa

Now that he’s free from both the unrelenting workplace abuse of Michael Scott and the scornful rejection of former flame Erin Hannon, actor Zach Woods (the ever-awkward Gabe on “The Office,” Jared Dunn on “Silicon Valley”) is hightailing it out of Scranton, Pennsylvania and settling in Los Angeles, where he’s licking his wounds at a walled and gated cottage in the leafy Studio City neighborhood.

Built in 1946, renovated in the ’60s and 2017, and described in listing materials as “French provincial” in style, the 2,000-square-foot house offers three bedrooms and 2.25 full bathrooms (one full, one three-quarter bath, and one powder room) on a nearly 6,000-square-foot lot. Secluded behind a gate and a dense canopy of foliage, the single-story structure is invisible from the street.

A locked gate leads up steps past a patio hewn from decomposed granite and a second patio, this one concrete and covered by a wooden lattice. Inside, the red-tile-roofed villa sports milky white walls, vaulted ceilings, and honey-hued hardwood floors, while the unexpectedly contemporary kitchen kicks things up a decorative notch with top-of-the-line stainless appliances, Italian kitchen cabinetry custom-built by Snaidero, and an island with breakfast bar that opens to the breakfast room and den, where there are French doors leading outside.

While it’s not huge, the master bedroom is airy thanks to a set of French doors and vaulted ceiling. There’s also plenty of closet storage space, and a bathroom with a mod black-and-white tile design and a bidet. Besides the guest bedroom and private office, the house also features a long breezeway that connects to the converted two-car garage, which is now a second guest bedroom suite or potential ADU situation.

Out back, the petite yard has landscaping limited to a few shrubs and potted plants, though there’s an awning-covered concrete patio for al fresco dining that overlooks a plunge pool — it’s more like a kiddie wading pool, really. And although the property has no vehicular garage, there’s a long, discreet driveway behind the house shared with three other homes that offers space for one Woods-owned automobile, plus plenty of street parking in the family-oriented neighborhood.

Now 36, Woods began his career performing improv while still a New Jersey high schooler. Since then, the NYU grad has starred in HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and appeared in a recurring role on HBO’s “Veep,” though he’s probably still best-known for his cast member role on NBC’s iconic American version of “The Office.”

Randi Lieberman and Maggie Schireson of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Johnny Johnston of Compass repped Woods.