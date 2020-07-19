‘The Goldbergs’ Star Hayley Orrantia Buys L.A. Bungalow with Music Studio

A deceptively modest-appearing cottage in L.A.’s desirable Studio City neighborhood has just sold for $2.1 million, and property records reveal the buyer is an entity connected to actor and singer-songwriter Hayley Orrantia, the “X Factor” alum who currently stars on ABC’s hit sitcom “The Goldbergs,” recently renewed for its eighth season.

Though it began life in 1948 as a humble midcentury ranch, the roughly 2,700 sq. ft. structure recently underwent a pricey remodel courtesy of electronic music pioneer Erez Eisen of Infected Mushroom, who loaded the property with custom amenities that include a professional-quality backyard music studio. It was Eisen who sold the mini-estate to Orrantia earlier this month.

Fully walled and gated, the lot is ringed on all sides by towering privacy hedges. From out front, the low-slung house itself appears small and squat, but once inside it visually expands mullet-style to include two separate floors and a huge open-concept living area.

Directly inside the double front doors lies a great room with a casually chic lounge area, oversized fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with quality stainless appliances, plus an adjoining music room with a baby grand piano. There’s also a dining room that overlooks an enclosed sunroom, perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Medium brown hardwood floors continue throughout the home, and on-trend contemporary details — barn doors, neutral colors — also appear throughout.

There’s also a loft-like upper level that includes a lavish master suite, this one kitted out with a vaulted ceiling and whimsical four-poster bed with curtains. The master bath is swaddled in a marble-like stone, with dual vanities and a steam shower, while the similarly sumptuous closet sports custom built-ins. A slim private balcony overlooks the lush backyard, which isn’t particularly big but includes a tree-shaded faux lawn and an in-ground trampoline. And then there’s the eye-popping music studio is a sight unto itself, a completely soundproof space that takes up the entire detached back house.

Now in her mid-20s, Orrantia first shot to fame as a 17-year-old on The X factor, where she made it through auditions and was eventually placed in a country-pop band formed by judge Paula Abdul. Though she didn’t make it to the finals, the Texas native continued to pursue Hollywood, eventually winning the role of Erica Goldberg on “The Goldbergs,” which she has portrayed since 2013. Orrantia has also continued to make music, too, most recently releasing her “The Way Out” EP last year.

Dennis Chernov and Burt Bakman of Keller Williams held the listing; Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners repped Orrantia.