Taylor Lautner Buys Striking Agoura Hills Mansion

Though he hasn’t starred in a film since 2016’s long-forgotten “Run the Tide,” Taylor Lautner has had an eventful summer. The “Twilight” star sold his ’90s modern compound in Chatsworth, Calif. for $4.2 million to NFL star Todd Gurley, and has quickly replaced it with a more clean-lined contemporary mansion in the Agoura Hills community, about an hour northwest of mid-city Los Angeles.

Tucked into the semi-remote mountains between Malibu and Thousand Oaks, Lautner’s new Agoura digs sit within a secure and decidedly off-the-grid gated community. With 9 acres of land — an almost unheard-of amount for Southern California — the property has plenty of room to frolic away from the eyes and ears of pesky neighbors.

Completed last year, the futuristic contemporary mansion looks more akin to something from the Star Trek universe than a typical American home, a look only enhanced by the 5,400 sq. ft. structure’s gleaming white paint job. Guests arriving at the property must park in the massive front motorcourt, set directly against a long bank of blacked-out garage doors, before walking up stairs to the all-glass front door.

The interiors feature a top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless appliances and custom walnut cabinetry. Concrete floors continue into the family area, and through a giant wall of disappearing glass to a covered backyard cabana with a TV and outdoor kitchenette. Elsewhere, wide-plank French oak floors flow in the formal living and dining area, which is divided from the more informal kitchen and den by a massive concrete fireplace.

Other spaces include a downstairs office and extra-big laundry/mud room, plus several other custom banks of snazzy Fleetwood windows and doors. Upstairs, the lavish master suite — one of five bedrooms in the mansion — offers a walk-in closet the size of a studio apartment and a spa-style bath with soaking tub, plus there’s a separate loft area with a wet bar and fridge.

The entire house is surrounded by a concrete patio that’s perfect for throwing major parties — COVID-19 allowing, of course — and is otherwise mostly devoid of landscaping, save for a petite patch of grass that lies between the house and the infinity-edged, 45-foot swimming pool. That’s likely due to the property’s austere modern design, which works well without trees and hedges, as well as the home’s location in a high-risk fire zone.

This is also a full-fledged smart home with Control4 automation, so technology is top-notch with multiple security cameras that can be monitored from afar, plus automated speakers, lighting, and climate controls.

Lautner, now in his late 20s and once Tinseltown’s highest paid teenage actor, additionally continues to maintain a 10-acre estate in the remote city of Castaic, about 40 miles due northwest of Los Angeles. That property, purchased nearly a decade ago for $2 million, includes a large Mediterranean-style main mansion, a pool, full-size sports court, and several accessory structures of unknown purpose.