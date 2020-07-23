Susan Sarandon Lists Massive Manhattan Duplex

Academy Award-winning actor Susan Sarandon (“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Thelma and Louise”) has just put her longtime New York City home on the market for $7.9 million. But don’t worry — though she’s bent on selling the family-sized Chelsea spread, the native New Yorker has no plans to leave the city. The empty-nester merely feels the space is too big for her alone, and plans to downsize into a smaller nearby apartment.

Located in a luxury boutique co-op called La Fabrique, a pre-war industrial building that was finished in 1923 and converted into residential living spaces in 1987, Sarandon’s home of 30 years boasts six bedrooms within a mansion-sized 6,000 square feet. Sarandon bought the dramatic duplex back in 1991 with her then-partner, actor Tim Robbins. Following their 2011 split, Sarandon took full ownership of the home, paying Robbins $3.2 million to hit Manhattan’s merciless pavement.

The sprawling unit spans two floors (the space formerly served as two separate units), which are connected via staircase and key-accessed elevator. In addition to the half-dozen bedrooms, there’s also a corner library, an open kitchen and a colossal living area that was used by Sarandon’s children to put on at-home plays and dance recitals. Large picture windows in the living room and kitchen let in plenty of natural light, plus stunning, nearly unobstructed views of the World Trade Center and the Empire State Building. The spacious master bedroom has its own dressing room, a balcony and a bathroom with large windows and soaking tub.

The home’s corner office features custom built-in shelving, a cozy reading nook and windows that look out over Union Square and the landmarked Con Ed Building. At one point, part of the apartment was used as an office during the production of “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” on which Sarandon served as an executive producer. As a joke, Sarandon kept her awards, including her “Dead Man Walking” Oscar, in one of the guest bathrooms.

An avid entertainer and host — during her nearly two decades at the Chelsea duplex, the politically active actor loved to entertain and often held large parties in the dining area and kitchen — the second floor of Sarandon’s Chelsea home is reserved entirely for guests with three bedrooms, a couple of bathrooms, a second kitchen, a den and cute terrace. Artist friends and actors were welcome to stay with her for as long as they liked.

Nikki Field and Mara Flash Blum of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Sarandon also currently owns a one-bedroom apartment in Greenwich Village, as well as a condominium in Leesburg, Virginia.