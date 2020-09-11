‘Superstore’ Star Colton Dunn Buys in Glendale

Emmy-nominated professional funnyman Colton Dunn, perhaps best known for his long-running role as Garrett on NBC’s “Superstore,” has inked a $1.3 million deal for a relatively modest yet still reasonably spacious home in the oft-overlooked Los Angeles suburb of Glendale.

Located on a particularly affluent street in the neighborhood foothills, Dunn’s new house is sequestered from the road by a tall row of still-growing privacy hedges. The architecturally nondescript structure has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms within 2,482 square feet, all packed within an exterior clad in sand-colored stucco and accented with white trim. The grassy front yard is dotted with several varieties of lush foliage, including a couple of banana trees, while a concrete path framed by decorative pebbles leads to the wooden front door.

Inside, dark-stained maple hardwood floors, crown molding and recessed lights can be found throughout the house. The cozy living room offers a large fireplace with a decorative mantle and terracotta-tiled hearth, plus a bay window where the previous owners improvised with the installation of an impromptu wet bar.

The kitchen and formal dining area are located in a single open room, separated by a long, granite-topped counter peninsula that also offers a place for casual dining, breakfast bar-style. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, a deep, farm-style sink and medium-grade stainless steel appliances.

Each of the home’s three bedrooms include their own ensuite baths, all of them recently remodeled and outfitted with “high end finishes,” per the listing. Besides a walk-in closet and private balcony, the roomy master suite also sports an adjoining master bath with white subway tiling, pale gray granite countertops and dual vanities.

Out back, there’s a spacious backyard that boasts a wood deck for entertaining or alfresco dining. Other residential amenities include a newly installed HVAC system, a detached two-car garage, a full-house alkaline water system, and a finished basement.

The listing was held by Jerry Armen of Team Rock Properties. Dunn was represented by Mark Grimes of Compass.