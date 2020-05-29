Stockard Channing Lists Secluded Home Above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon

Stockard Channing, treasured mandarin of both stage and screen, has hoisted a secluded home above Laurel Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills up for sale at almost $2.5 million. The Emmy and Tony winner, nominated for an Oscar in 1995 for “Six Degrees of Separation,” and most recently seen on New York and London stages in Alexi Kaye Campbell’s family drama “Apologia,” seeks to nearly triple her investment in the property that tax records indicate last changed hands almost twenty years ago for $870,000.

Billed in listings held by Douglas Elliman’s Juliette Hohnen and Annie Stewart as a “Celebrity Hideaway”, the wonderfully private home is discretely sequestered behind gates amid a verdant riot of tropical plantings along a canyon road famous for its high-profile residents. (Some of the many Hollywood potentates who own homes along the winding road include Sacha Baron Cohen, Will Ferrell and Quentin Tarantino.) At not quite 2,200 square feet, Channing’s 1950s cottage is modest by showbiz standards with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Original details that include colorful stained glass windows are balanced with relaxed, clean-lined interiors highlighted by dark and chatoyant hardwood floors and, between the living and dining rooms, a smooth concrete volume that houses a double-sided fireplace. Sliding glass doors open the lounge to a small patio and the dining area to the swimming pool. Open to but separate from the dining area, the 17-foot-long, cookbook-filled galley kitchen sports plain, possibly original cabinetry and a mix of black granite and butcherblock countertops. Both guest bedrooms benefit from private bathrooms, while the master bedroom offers a bedroom-sized fitted walk-in closet, a travertine-tiled bathroom with garden view and a small deck enshrouded in a tangle of foliage. At the front of the house, between the driveway and the front door, there’s a lush jungle-like courtyard garden and the terrace around the pool provides Olympian cross-canyon mountain views.

The four-times married thespian, coupled for three decades with gaffer turned cinematographer Daniel Gillham, previously and until recently owned a neighboring residence, a two-bed/two-bath mid-century ranch house she scooped up in 2003 for $1.075 million and sold in early 2019 for $1.79 million. The “Grease” star — Channing portrayed Pink Ladies alpha female Betty Rizzo in the iconic 1978 film and will next appear on the silver screen in the film adaptation of Roger Rosenblatt’s hilarious 2006 novel “Lapham Rising” — has long presided over a bi-coastal property portfolio. She’s keeps an apartment along New York City’s Park Avenue, where she grew up, a roughly 1,500-square-foot condo in a beachfront complex in Palm Beach, Fla., bought in 2007 for $675,000, as well as a semi-remote 16-and-some-acre spread on gorgeous Georgetown Island, about an hour’s drive outside Portland, Maine.