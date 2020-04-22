Steven Yeun Walks Away From Former Los Feliz Home

Having upgraded to a more substantial spread out in Pasadena, “The Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun has unsurprisingly listed his former home in L.A.’s Los Feliz area — with an asking price of $2.5 million. Yeun, who voices a lead character in the TBS animated sci-fi series “Final Space” and will voice the lead character in the upcoming animated superhero series “Invincible” on Amazon Prime Video, purchased the meticulously updated, mid-1970s post-and-beam contemporary about 3½ years ago for $2.3 million. Listings held by Isaac Fast at Coldwell Banker Realty show that the two-story contemporary has a geometrically inspired exterior and warmly appointed interiors with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a bit more than 3,400 square feet.

The front door opens directly into an airy living room under a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling. Clerestory windows fill the room with natural light. At one end of the long space, a minimalist fireplace stands between exposed-wood panels; at the other, a dedicated dining area with convenient wet bar is open to the high-end kitchen and family room. Downstairs guest bedrooms are ample, as is the master suite, which incorporates a sitting area that opens to the yard, a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom sheathed entirely in smooth concrete with a glassed-in shower and a traditional Japanese wooden soaking tub.

A meandering, fairly featureless concrete patio and a patch of grass outside the lower level bedrooms overlooks a sun-dappled and gravel-paved lower terrace. There’s no pool, but listing descriptions indicate there’s “plenty of room” for one.

The South Korea-born actor and neophyte executive producer (and star) of the award-winning film “Minari” (2020), earlier this year decamped Los Feliz for Pasadena, where he paid $3.3 million for an extensively fortified midcentury home set amid lush, tropical gardens.