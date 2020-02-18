×

Steven Yeun Snags Pasadena Architectural

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
19 View Gallery
Location:
Pasadena, Calif.
Price:
$3.3 million
Size:
3,621 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

“Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun has upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the nearly $3.3 million purchase of a mid-century architectural in a hilly neighborhood of affluent Pasadena. All but invisible behind a high wall, secured gates and a visually impenetrable wall of foliage, the bilevel residence spans more than 3,600 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and ample living and entertaining spaces that spill easily out to tropical gardens.

Large enough to accommodate a grand piano, the combination living and dining room features wide-plank hardwood floors, a stone fireplace and full-height glass sliders that open to a serene courtyard garden. The separate, garden-view kitchen, fitted with sleek white cabinetry and stainless steel designer appliances, is filled with natural light via a couple of skylights over a double-wide island breakfast bar. A vast family room with polished concrete floors and chunky, lightly cerused wood beams across the pitched ceiling includes a charmingly idiosyncratic semicircular inglenook with curved bench seating and a minimalist fireplace. Wood-trimmed French doors open the room to a private, tree-shielded yard that offers a swimming pool and spa, an outdoor shower and a vine-draped porch with built-in banquettes and a carved-stone fountain fetchingly set against an intricately patterned tiled mural.

The property was listed with Georges Rouveyrol at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

Popular on Variety

Yeun’s previous residence, a comprehensively and stylishly updated 1970s, post-and-beam contemporary in the Los Feliz area, was purchased a few years ago for $2.3 million. Tax records indicate he additionally co-owns an approximately 800-square-foot loft in a converted warehouse building in the trendy Downtown area.

More Dirt

  • Luka Jones House Los Angeles

    Luka Jones’ Los Feliz City-View Perch for Sale

    Actor Luka Jones, known for his quirky roles in film and on television, is looking to shed his hillside home in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz area for not quite $1.15 million. Jones, who starred in the positively critiqued but short-lived sci-fi comedy “People of Earth” and currently portrays a sweet if slovenly and messy-bearded boyfriend [...]

  • Steven Yeun House Pasadena

    Steven Yeun Snags Pasadena Architectural

    “Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun has upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the nearly $3.3 million purchase of a mid-century architectural in a hilly neighborhood of affluent Pasadena. All but invisible behind a high wall, secured gates and a visually impenetrable wall of foliage, the bilevel residence spans more than 3,600 square feet [...]

  • Luc Besson Charlton Heston House Beverly

    Luc Besson Seeks $14.9 Million for Charlton Heston's Longtime Estate

    For only the second time since it was commissioned in 1959, the former Los Angeles compound of the late Hollywood icon Charlton Heston has popped up for sale. Designed by modernist architect William S. Beckett, the Oscar-winning “Ben-Hur” star lived in the strikingly angular house for nearly a half-century, until his 2008 death. Tucked high [...]

  • Nile Niami House Los Angeles

    Lender Takes Over Nile Niami's $38 Million Opus Estate, Plots to Resell

    Earlier this week, Nile Niami announced he had sold his infamous Opus estate in Beverly Hills. Originally listed at $100 million, the 20,000 sq. ft. mega-mansion went for “about $40 million” in a deal involving both the property and various pricey accessories, which were sold separately. The total value of the transaction, according to Niami — [...]

  • Anthony Hopkins House

    Anthony Hopkins Asks $11.5 Million for Bluff-Top Malibu Estate

    The Malibu, Calif., estate of Welsh-born Tinseltown treasure Sir Anthony Hopkins has come up for sale with The Agency’s Santiago Arana at $11.5 million. Tax records and other online documentation show the 1992 Oscar winning “Silence of the Lambs” star, who as subsequently been nominated for four more Oscars, most recently earlier this year for [...]

  • Jordan Maron House Hollywood Hills

    YouTuber CaptainSparklez Seeks Sale High Above L.A.’s Sunset Strip

    Lest anyone forget there are unfathomable amounts of money hauled in by YouTube’s leading superstars, Jordan Maron, better known to the global gaming universe as Ferrari-driving Minecraft master CaptainSparklez, has his sleek modern confection above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip up for grabs at a mite under $4.9 million. The 28-year-old YouTube phenom, who occasionally [...]

  • James Charles House Encino

    James Charles Buys $7 Million L.A. Starter Home

    It’s a new decade, a new chapter, and James Charles is officially turning the page. The beauty guru is leaving the highly-publicized dramatics of 2019 in the rearview mirror, sister scrubbing off that bad energy by sister sliding into a brand-new Los Angeles mansion. And this time, he holds the deed. YouTube’s 20-year-old wunderkind has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad