Steven Yeun Snags Pasadena Architectural

“Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun has upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the nearly $3.3 million purchase of a mid-century architectural in a hilly neighborhood of affluent Pasadena. All but invisible behind a high wall, secured gates and a visually impenetrable wall of foliage, the bilevel residence spans more than 3,600 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and ample living and entertaining spaces that spill easily out to tropical gardens.

Large enough to accommodate a grand piano, the combination living and dining room features wide-plank hardwood floors, a stone fireplace and full-height glass sliders that open to a serene courtyard garden. The separate, garden-view kitchen, fitted with sleek white cabinetry and stainless steel designer appliances, is filled with natural light via a couple of skylights over a double-wide island breakfast bar. A vast family room with polished concrete floors and chunky, lightly cerused wood beams across the pitched ceiling includes a charmingly idiosyncratic semicircular inglenook with curved bench seating and a minimalist fireplace. Wood-trimmed French doors open the room to a private, tree-shielded yard that offers a swimming pool and spa, an outdoor shower and a vine-draped porch with built-in banquettes and a carved-stone fountain fetchingly set against an intricately patterned tiled mural.

The property was listed with Georges Rouveyrol at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

Popular on Variety

Yeun’s previous residence, a comprehensively and stylishly updated 1970s, post-and-beam contemporary in the Los Feliz area, was purchased a few years ago for $2.3 million. Tax records indicate he additionally co-owns an approximately 800-square-foot loft in a converted warehouse building in the trendy Downtown area.