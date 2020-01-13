×

Stand-up Comic Pauly Shore Lists Longtime L.A. Home

By

Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$9.5 million
Size:
(approx.) 4,500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Stand-up comic, 1990s film actor and comedy scion Pauly Shore is asking a dead serious $9.5 million for a sleek, city-view contemporary home atop Nichols Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills that digital records indicate was first floated for sale off-market with a pie-in-the-sky $13 million price tag. The “Encino Man” star, whose late mother Mitzi Shore co-founded the venerable comedy club The Comedy Store on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard, has owned the low-slung, 1950s architectural since 1996 when tax records indicate it traded for $1.15 million. In 2015, after an extensive renovation, Shore set the house out as a luxury rental at more than $27,000 per month.

Secured behind private gates at the end of a shared driveway, and prominently perched on a sky-high ridge line of more than half an acre with near 360-degree views that take in the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains, the Hollywood sign, the downtown skyline and, on a clear day, the Pacific Ocean, the approximately 4,500-square-foot, single-level sprawler has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The property is listed with Marcie Hartley at Hilton & Hyland.

With bright-white, art-ready walls, concrete-colored floor tiles and an in-ceiling speaker system, sun-flooded living and family rooms spill easily out to the swimming pool through floor-to-ceiling accordion-fold windows. At the heart of the home, a renovated center-island kitchen has thick marble (or maybe just marble-patterned) countertops on dark wood cabinets and the customary array of high-end appliances expected in a home of this price. Each of the three guest bedrooms benefits from a great view, the master suite offers a private sitting area and opens to large deck with with panoramic mountain views, and there’s a bonus room tucked into the hillside beneath a portion of the extensive concrete terracing that surrounds and L-shaped, infinity-edge swimming pool from where there are the exact sort of glittery, jetliner views from which so many L.A. real estate dreams are woven.

  Pauly Shore House

    Stand-up Comic Pauly Shore Lists Longtime L.A. Home

