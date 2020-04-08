Sophia Bush Closes Case on Chicago Loft

Actor and social activist Sophia Bush — the “One Tree Hill” star is an original signatory of the Time’s Up movement founding document — has sold a penthouse loft in Chicago’s trendy West Loop neighborhood for almost $2 million. Bush acquired the fashionably appointed penthouse in 2015 for $1.6 million, and presumably shacked up there while taping several seasons of NBC’s long-running police procedural “Chicago P.D.”

A secured, key-lock elevator opens directly into the sprawling, suburban-house-sized penthouse that measures in at roughly 3,500 square feet and is configured with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A variety of classic loft details include exposed brick walls, wide-plank wood floors and 12-foot timber ceilings woven with a maze of ductwork.

In the skylight-topped living area, a huge television surmounts a minimalist fireplace; and the finely tailored, open-plan kitchen acts as the central hub of the loft with milky white marble countertops on denim blue cabinets. Two good-sized guest bedrooms are discreetly nipped behind the kitchen with a shared Jack ’n’ Jill-style bathroom while the massive master suite stretches to almost 28-feet long with two walk-in closets and a marble-accented bathroom. Some of the loft’s more unique features are a powder room with a secret shower hidden behind a wallpapered panel and a vibrantly painted geometric staircase that climbs to a private roof deck with wraparound skyline views.

The loft was listed with Vincent Anzalone of Dream Town Realty; the buyer was repped by Amy Duong Kim of Compass.

Bush has also long maintained a home in Los Angeles — a snazzily renovated, late-1950s contemporary cleaved to a steep slope in the Nichols Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills that was scooped up more than a decade ago for a tetch over $1.4 million.