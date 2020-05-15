Soap Star Melissa Ordway Flips Toluca Lake Bungalow

Though she bought it just six months ago for a tad above $1.2 million, Melissa Ordway — she’s appeared in more than 600 episodes of the long-running soap story “The Young and the Restless” — has flipped a Spanish-style mini-compound in an out-of-the-way pocket neighborhood on the border between L.A.’s starry Toluca Lake and Studio City communities back up for sale at not quite $1.4 million. The property is jointly listed with Nate Smith of Compass as well as Ordway’s musician turned real estate agent husband, Justin Gaston, also at Compass.

Extensively renovated and updated prior to the Ordway-Gastons’ purchase, the main house is a charmingly unobtrusive, 1920s white-stucco bungalow that offers three bedrooms and two up-to-date bathrooms. A detached garage is converted to a pint-sized guesthouse or legal rental (ADU) with separate gas and electric meters, and a third, shed-like structure tucked behind the guesthouse is well suited as an art studio, yoga retreat or home office.

The grassy front yard is ringed by modern fencing and the wrought iron and glass front door, set into a shallow overhang on an broad, uncovered front porch, opens directly into the living room. A huge white stucco fireplace anchors one end of the 20-foot long room that additionally features a coved ceiling and wood floors that run throughout the house. Well equipped with high-end designer appliances and white marble-effect countertops on a trendy mix of black and white cabinets, the kitchen is arranged around a huge, doublewide island. Beyond the kitchen a combination family room and dining area spills easily out to the backyard through French doors.

Bedrooms are clustered together and include a privately positioned master suite complete with a chunky corner fireplace, a walk-in closet and a snazzily tiled bathroom. French doors provide easy access to the backyard where the studio-style guesthouse includes a small but complete kitchen and a bathroom. Concrete terraces, one under the shade of a giant citrus tree, give way to a flat, grassy expanse and a towering hedgerow that screens out the neighboring apartment building.