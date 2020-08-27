Shia LaBeouf Unloads Sherman Oaks Midcentury in Bidding War

When Hollywood superstar Shia LaBeouf rolled his longtime Sherman Oaks home onto the open market with a $2.25 million ask last month, a claws-out bidding war quickly ensued. Now, still in the heat of summer, the transaction has been finalized and the real estate tussle’s winner has been revealed: London native Amaryllis Knight, daughter of longtime News Corp director Andrew Knight, the man who Rupert Murdoch once referred to as his “backstop and successor.”

Of course, it’s little surprise that LaBeouf would want to sell this home; he’s already significantly upgraded to a $5.5 million Italianate villa in Pasadena. The “Honey Boy” actor managed to turn quite a profit on the Sherman Oaks deal; back in 2009, he paid $1.81 million for the stylish spread. Knight, a World Bee Project founder whose IMDb bio describes her as a “Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and designer,” paid more than $2.4 million for the mini-estate — a full $150,000 over the initial asking price.

Knight’s new house sits on a half-acre lot that’s dotted with palms and towering shade trees. Sequestered behind a tall gate, the midcentury post-and-beam residence features an open floorplan and includes three bedrooms and three baths within 2,463 square feet, plus a two-car garage.

Through the emerald-green double front doors, terracotta tiles and beamed ceilings stretch throughout the length of the residence. The old-school sunken living room is a jaw-dropper with stunning walls of glass (framed by black beams that contrast neatly with the all-white ceiling) and a curvaceous fireplace. The petite formal dining area lies directly next to the living room and offers an oversized globular chandelier.

The kitchen is centered around a generous island that serves multiple purposes — a breakfast nook, food prep station, sink and storage area. The cabinets are adorned with modern pull bars and stained a natural shade of warm brown that nicely complement the teal backsplash. Chef-style stainless steel appliances abound, including a large gas range with a large vent hood, and even a mini-wine cooler located across from the over-sized refrigerator.

During his ownership, LaBeouf converted one of the home’s two guest bedrooms into a paneled library, and there’s also a small private home office hidden away behind ribbed glass panels. The additional guest bedroom sports a beamed ceiling and a glass sliders that open to the lush backyard.

As for the master bedroom, it packs in a room-wide series of full-height windows that frame the lush yard and flood the space with sunlight. The combo master bathroom/closet is covered in blue and turquoise mosaic tile and features a steam shower, a spa tub and additional wardrobe space.

Out back, the gardens resembles a small tropical jungle with exotic plants — rubber figs and elephant ears among them. A dry sauna tucked into the lush foliage is located atop a series of stone steps, while a large pool lazily relaxes next to mature oak and Eucalyptus trees. The backyard also boasts clear sightlines across the San Fernando Valley, making for spectacular sunset viewing.

The listing was held by Nick Small and Rodney Wittbrodt of Rodeo Realty; Sherri Rogers of Compass repped Knight.