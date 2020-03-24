×

Shia LaBeouf Picks Up Posh Pasadena Villa

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
ShiaLaBeouf_PAS_FI
19 View Gallery
Location:
Pasadena, Calif.
Price:
$5.475 million
Size:
4,137 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

“Honey Boy” star and experiential performance artist Shia LaBeouf has significantly upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles, Calif., with the not quite $5.5 million purchase of a brand-spanking-new Mediterranean-style villa along a pretty street in one of Pasadena’s most exclusive and expensive neighborhoods. According to listings held by William Podley and Jenny Stanley of Deasy Penner Podley, LaBeouf’s new digs measure in at slightly more than 4,100 square feet and sit on a third of an acre dotted with mature Sycamore and Oak trees. The stately residence’s three floors are luxuriously serviced by an elevator — there are staircases as well — and contains four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

A horseshoe drive arcs up to the front of the essentially Italianate house where there’s an eye-catching tile-accented fountain and, sitting atop a ground-level two-car garage, a sprawling, stone-paved terrace accented with a fetching decorative balustrade benefits from its elevated perch with a verdant view into the surrounding treetops. Just inside the front door, adjoining formal living and dining rooms feature gleaming hardwood floors and a grid of wood beams on the ceiling. Anchored by a massive stone fireplace, the living room opens through arched French doors to the front terrace, while the dining room has much more modern glass sliders that disappear into the walls and lead to the backyard. A well-stocked butler’s pantry/wet bar serves as an efficient pass through from the dining room to the combination kitchen, breakfast nook and family room where a fireplace is somewhat awkwardly angled into a corner next to a bank of disappearing glass sliders that open the backyard. Arranged around a large center island with a bold mix of ink-black and sugar-white cabinets the kitchen is expensively equipped with with top-end finishes and designer appliances. Three en suite guest bedrooms plus an enviably room laundry room are joined on the second floor by a master suite that offers a Juliet balcony, spa-style bathroom with deep soaking tub and a custom-fitted walk-in closet.

The property’s more than 2,000 square feet of terracing includes a vast sunken terrace outside the family and dining rooms that incorporates built-in banquette seating and an outdoor kitchen/grilling area. Beyond the sunken terrace, thick foliage and mature trees surround a lush expanse of sod and ensure complete privacy from the neighboring estates, one of which is owned by “Avengers” director Anthony Russo. Somewhat surprisingly for a home in this location and in this price range, the property does not currently have a swimming pool, but certainly there is room to add one.

The “Nyphomaniac” star’s former home, a three-bedroom and four-bathroom 1950s post-and-beam architectural in the affluent foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., was scooped up by the provocative performer just over a decade ago for $1.825 million.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Jacob Emrani House Beverly Hills

    Jacob Emrani Calls $12 Million Beverly Hills Estate Home

    L.A.’s favorite personal injury attorney-turned-billboard mogul is moving on up in the 90210. Jacob Emrani, the flamboyant self-promoter famed for his highly unconventional “Call Jacob!” marketing techniques, has purchased a nearly 10,000 sq. ft. manor of a home just off Sunset Boulevard, in what is arguably Beverly Hills’ most coveted neighborhood pocket. Before his big [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf House Pasadena

    Shia LaBeouf Picks Up Posh Pasadena Villa

    “Honey Boy” star and experiential performance artist Shia LaBeouf has significantly upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles, Calif., with the not quite $5.5 million purchase of a brand-spanking-new Mediterranean-style villa along a pretty street in one of Pasadena’s most exclusive and expensive neighborhoods. According to listings held by William Podley and Jenny Stanley of [...]

  • Jho Low House Los Angeles

    Jho Low's Former Beverly Hills Estate Listed at $29 Million

    Just days after his gutted Bird Streets mansion finally sold for $18.5 million — a whopping $20 million loss — another former home of fugitive financier Jho Low has popped up for sale. This one, a sprawling mansion located in the ultra-exlusive Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, is believed to be the first residential [...]

  • Tower vs. Towhouse

    Tower vs. Townhouse: Manhattan's Long-Running Residential Debate

    Without fail, the dramatic marketing images of New York City’s skyscraper condos are always taken from some irresistibly lofty perch resplendent in natural light with stunning vistas of the Manhattan skyline. However, there are many wealthy New Yorkers who don’t care for the idea of living in a glass tower high above the clouds. For [...]

  • Gerard Butler House

    For Rent: Los Feliz Villa Owned by Gerard Butler

    A Los Angeles residence tax records show is owned by Scotsman Gerard Butler has come available as a fully furnished rental at $17,500 per month. Veteran celebrity real estate watchers may recall this is not the first time the rugged, oft-bearded actor and producer has made his handsome, Spanish Revival-style residence in the foothills of [...]

  • Samar Alghanim House Venice

    Kuwaiti Heiress Samar Alghanim Buys $8.5 Million Venice Compound

    Last November, a residential compound in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood quietly transferred for $8.5 million. While it went down without fanfare, the deal is easily the area’s biggest of the last two years and one of the biggest residential transactions ever inked in Venice, if not quite record-breaking. Because the property was never publicly offered for sale, listing [...]

  • Lilly Singh House Studio City

    YouTuber Lilly Singh Upgrades to Contemporary San Fernando Valley Estate

    After years of living in the posh central L.A. neighborhood of Hancock Park, YouTube superstar Lilly Singh has finally decided to join many of her fellow content creators in suburban bliss — way over yonder on the other side of ye olde hill, so to speak. The Canadian comedian has packed her things and hightailed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad