Shia LaBeouf Lists Longtime Sherman Oaks Home

Extreme method actor, budding filmmaker and avant-garde performance artist Shia LaBeouf significantly upgraded his residential circumstances earlier this year — a bit more on that in a minute — and has, thus, unsurprisingly hoisted his longtime home in the upscale foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., up for sale with a price tag of $2.25 million. The “Honey Boy” and “The Peanut Butter Falcon” star, who has several projects in the professional hopper including the indie drama “Pieces of a Woman,” opposite “The Crown’s” Vanessa Kirby, has owned the updated midcentury post-and-beam residence since 2009 when tax records show it was sold for $1.81 million.

Listings jointly held by Rodeo Realty’s Nick Small and Rodney Wittbrodt show the low-slung late 1950s pavilion, protected behind a high gate that slides open to a compact motor court and two-car carport, sits on over half-an-acre and measures in at almost 2,500 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Double front doors carved into a fetching geometric pattern and painted emerald green provide a delightfully grand entrance to the casually appointed and light-filled open-plan residence that features polished, slightly lustrous chocolate brown terra-cotta floor tiles and whitewashed exposed wood ceilings. Wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows, the step-down living room is warmed by a curved corner fireplace, while the adjoining dining area spills out to the backyard through full-height glass doors and flows easy into a modern, high-end kitchen configured around a center island with an integrated two-stool breakfast bar.

One of the two guest bedrooms has glass sliders to the gardens, another has been converted to a wood-paneled library and another room that’s a bit on the small side for a bedroom is kitted out as a dedicated home office with built-in desk space and tons of storage. A fireplace anchors the principal bedroom where a room-wide bank of full-height windows frame a lush view over the backyard and a dressing hall lined with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes is open to a boldly tiled bathroom filled with natural light through skylights and slim rows of clerestory windows.

The enviably private backyard includes a shady tropical garden with a dry sauna box on a small deck amid verdant foliage, and, beyond the swimming pool, a meandering deck cantilevered over the canyon and shaded by Eucalyptus trees provides photogenic cross-canyon and sunset views clear across the San Fernando Valley

LaBeouf’s new digs, a stately Italianate-inspired villa set on a pretty, Sycamore and Oak dotted one-third acre parcel in one of Pasadena’s most exclusive neighborhoods, cost him almost $5.5 million and offers him serene luxury and suburban privacy with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 4,100 square feet. The landscaped grounds offer more than 2,000 square feet of terracing and a flat, lush expanse of lawn.