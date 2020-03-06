×

Shemar Moore Picks Up Ultra-Modern Villa in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
ShemarMoore_SO_FI
24 View Gallery
Location:
Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.8 million
Size:
9,055 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 full and 2 half bathrooms

A brand-spanking-new and decadently appointed ultra-modern villa, all but invisible behind electronic gates along a pine-lined boulevard in an affluent if somewhat under-the-radar neighborhood of L.A’s proto-suburban Sherman Oaks community, was sold for $5.8 million and tax records indicate the new owner is “Criminal Minds” and “S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore. Set on a pancake flat parcel of more than half an acre, the concrete, wood and smoked glass structure is outfitted with a state-of-the-art-home automation system and a comprehensive security apparatus. Marketing materials show there are a total of seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms between the more than 9,000-square-foot main house and a two-room poolside pavilion.

From the front door, it’s and exceptionally long, positively catwalk-like distance — past a small study, a grand, double-height stair gallery and a glass-walled courtyard, past the formal dining room and a professional bar with glass-enclosed wine cabinet — to the living room. Dominated by a massive, black quartz accent wall with an extra-wide fireplace surmounted by a huge flat-screen TV, the living room flows easily out to the backyard through an enormous wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Open to the living room, the clean-lined and expensively accoutered kitchen is unquestionably colossal with not just one but two large islands, one topped with white, marble-like quartz and the other with wood. A petite, comfortably sumptuous screening room completes the main floor and benefits from fabric-upholstered walls and a discreet snack counter with beverage fridge.

The main house’s half dozen bedrooms include two master suites. The main floor master bedroom opens to the backyard and offers a fireplace, a giant walk-in closet and a lavish bathroom that opens to a hidden interior courtyard with a fire pit at its center. Upstairs, along with a bunch of guest bedrooms and a wet bar equipped family room that opens to a huge terrace, the second master suite spills out to another party-sized terrace and includes a spa-style bathroom sheathed in elegant, lightly-veined dove-grey quartz.

The estate’s broad variety of recreational and leisure options mean there’s little need to ever leave. A vast dining and lounging loggia with outdoor fireplace and an outdoor kitchen and barbecue bar overlooks a plush expanse of emerald grass. There are multiple fire pits across the property as well as a putting green, a half-court basketball court and a sleek and chic, zero-edge swimming pool and spa bordered in inky black tiles. High hedging, dense foliage and mature shade trees ring the property and ensure the homeowner can comfortably skinny-dip in complete privacy.

The listing was held by Avi Barazani of Coldwell Banker; Moore was repped by Milla Pariser at Rodeo Realty.

The impressively physiqued former fashion model and 8-time NAACP Image Award winner, a veteran soap story heartbreaker and th host of “Soul Train” for a few years in the early 2000s, has bunked in the San Fernando Valley since at least 2007 when he dropped $2.5 million on a 3,600-plus-square-foot Mediterranean that presides over an elevated corner lot in the well-to-do foothills above Encino.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Shemar Moore House

    Shemar Moore Picks Up Ultra-Modern Villa in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

    A brand-spanking-new and decadently appointed ultra-modern villa, all but invisible behind electronic gates along a pine-lined boulevard in an affluent if somewhat under-the-radar neighborhood of L.A’s proto-suburban Sherman Oaks community, was sold for $5.8 million and tax records indicate the new owner is “Criminal Minds” and “S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore. Set on a pancake flat [...]

  • Eli Broad House Malibu

    Billionaire Eli Broad Asks $75 Million for Malibu Beach House

    Eli Broad is nothing if not shrewd about money, and the fact that he’s selling his house on “Billionaire’s Beach” in Malibu bears examining. Does he know something we don’t know? All I can say is probably. Priced at $75 million and listed with Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Williams Estates at Hilton [...]

  • Pharrell Los Angeles House

    Pharrell Seeks Buyer for Glassy Mansion Bought From Tyler Perry

    Mononymic multi-hypenate music dynamo, fashion designer and occasional film producer Pharrell has decided to part with a glassy mansion that presides over a high and private hilltop in the Beverly Hills Post Office area of Los Angeles, Calif., hanging an almost $17 million price tag on the humongous architectural extravaganza after he bought it not [...]

  • Anna Shay House Beverly Hills

    Dr. Phil's Son Sells Bizarre L.A. Mansion to Local Socialite

    A glass-encased gun wall, lavender sofas and angry anime figures made the listing for this L.A. mansion go viral in early January, back when it first popped up for sale. Tucked into the mountains above Beverly Hills, the secluded villa has an ordinary Tuscan-style McMansion exterior but an interior that’s been assaulted and overwhelmed by [...]

  • Tomer Fridman Questionnaire

    Dirt Digs In: Tomer Fridman

    The Dirt Questionnaire, a regular feature that will appear on the first Monday of every month, invites leading figures in real estate, property development, and architecture and design industries to share their thoughts on all things sacred and profane. Tomer Fridman is the founder of The Fridman Group at Compass. Raised in Los Angeles, he’s built [...]

  • Jeffrey Jampol House Los Angeles

    Music Manager Jeff Jampol Lists Two Rock 'N' Roll Hollywood Hills Homes

    Two rock ‘n’ roll homes owned by music magnate Jeffrey Jampol, best-known for managing the assets of rock legends like Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and the Ramones, have popped up on the market. Though the houses feature different architectural styles, they both share a quintessential California vibe, with wide open spaces and plenty of widows [...]

  • David Chokachi House Los Angeles

    David Chokachi Buys and Sells in L.A.

    David Chokachi, probably best known for his late-1990s bathing-suited role in the steamy and cheesy series “Baywatch,” likes his historic neighborhood in L.A.’s Miracle Mile District so much he’s acquired a larger, newly built home that’s a short walk from his soon-to-be former domicile, a fully refurbished two-bedroom and two-bathroom Spanish bungalow that recently popped [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad