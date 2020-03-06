Shemar Moore Picks Up Ultra-Modern Villa in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

A brand-spanking-new and decadently appointed ultra-modern villa, all but invisible behind electronic gates along a pine-lined boulevard in an affluent if somewhat under-the-radar neighborhood of L.A’s proto-suburban Sherman Oaks community, was sold for $5.8 million and tax records indicate the new owner is “Criminal Minds” and “S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore. Set on a pancake flat parcel of more than half an acre, the concrete, wood and smoked glass structure is outfitted with a state-of-the-art-home automation system and a comprehensive security apparatus. Marketing materials show there are a total of seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms between the more than 9,000-square-foot main house and a two-room poolside pavilion.

From the front door, it’s and exceptionally long, positively catwalk-like distance — past a small study, a grand, double-height stair gallery and a glass-walled courtyard, past the formal dining room and a professional bar with glass-enclosed wine cabinet — to the living room. Dominated by a massive, black quartz accent wall with an extra-wide fireplace surmounted by a huge flat-screen TV, the living room flows easily out to the backyard through an enormous wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Open to the living room, the clean-lined and expensively accoutered kitchen is unquestionably colossal with not just one but two large islands, one topped with white, marble-like quartz and the other with wood. A petite, comfortably sumptuous screening room completes the main floor and benefits from fabric-upholstered walls and a discreet snack counter with beverage fridge.

The main house’s half dozen bedrooms include two master suites. The main floor master bedroom opens to the backyard and offers a fireplace, a giant walk-in closet and a lavish bathroom that opens to a hidden interior courtyard with a fire pit at its center. Upstairs, along with a bunch of guest bedrooms and a wet bar equipped family room that opens to a huge terrace, the second master suite spills out to another party-sized terrace and includes a spa-style bathroom sheathed in elegant, lightly-veined dove-grey quartz.

The estate’s broad variety of recreational and leisure options mean there’s little need to ever leave. A vast dining and lounging loggia with outdoor fireplace and an outdoor kitchen and barbecue bar overlooks a plush expanse of emerald grass. There are multiple fire pits across the property as well as a putting green, a half-court basketball court and a sleek and chic, zero-edge swimming pool and spa bordered in inky black tiles. High hedging, dense foliage and mature shade trees ring the property and ensure the homeowner can comfortably skinny-dip in complete privacy.

The listing was held by Avi Barazani of Coldwell Banker; Moore was repped by Milla Pariser at Rodeo Realty.

The impressively physiqued former fashion model and 8-time NAACP Image Award winner, a veteran soap story heartbreaker and th host of “Soul Train” for a few years in the early 2000s, has bunked in the San Fernando Valley since at least 2007 when he dropped $2.5 million on a 3,600-plus-square-foot Mediterranean that presides over an elevated corner lot in the well-to-do foothills above Encino.